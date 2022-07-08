Tigo Energy Welcomes Bill Roeschlein as Chief Financial Officer

Business Wire India

Tigo Energy, Inc., the solar industry’s leading Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) supplier, today announced that Bill Roeschlein has joined as its new Chief Financial Officer. In his new role, Mr. Roeschlein will lead the finance and legal teams at Tigo. He will focus on establishing the premier financial organization in the renewable energy industry, along with the processes and procedures that facilitate the growth of Tigo to the next stage of financial development.

“Bill is exactly the type of Finance Executive that Tigo needs,” stated Zvi Alon, Chairman and CEO of Tigo. “His proven leadership as CFO at several different public companies combined with his experience in executing complex financial transactions including mergers, acquisitions, financings, and equity offerings will be invaluable as Tigo continues to evolve and grow.”

Mr. Roeschlein brings a wealth of publicly-traded, pre-IPO, and international operations experience to the Tigo Executive Team. Mr. Roeschlein began his career in financial planning and audit at powerhouses such as Coopers & Lybrand, Hewlett-Packard, and Asyst Technologies. More recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer at Nanosys, Inc., where he led the company’s most recent financing, and Perceptron, Inc., where he led the M&A sale and integration process to Atlas Copco. Mr. Roeschlein completed his undergraduate degree at UCLA, has an MBA from Cornell University and holds a Certificate in Public Accounting. He works out of the Silicon Valley, California Tigo headquarters.

“Tigo is in the enviable position of having both financial stability and a tremendous potential for growth,” stated Mr. Roeschlein. “I’m excited to be given the opportunity to build upon the work that Zvi and his team have done and help continue and accelerate the current rate of growth.”

For more information about Bill Roeschlein and the rest of the Tigo leadership team, please visit us at https://www.tigoenergy.com/team. To keep abreast of all the news at Tigo, feel free to sign up for the Tigo newsletter here: https://www.tigoenergy.com/newsletter.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, the worldwide leader in Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics), designs innovative solar power conversion and storage products that provide customers more choice and flexibility. The Tigo TS4 platform increases solar production, decreases operating costs, and enhances safety. When combined with the Tigo Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, it delivers module, system, and fleet-level insights to maximize solar performance and minimize operating costs. The Tigo EI Residential Solar Solution, a flexible solar-plus-storage solution for home installations, rounds out the Company’s portfolio of solar energy technology. Tigo was founded in Silicon Valley in 2007 to accelerate the adoption of solar energy, and its global team supports customers whose systems reliably produce gigawatt hours of safe solar energy on seven continents. Find us online at www.tigoenergy.com.

