Johnson Controls Inaugurates Global Business Center in Gurgaon, India

Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today announced the inauguration of a Global Finance Center of Excellence at Intellion Park, Gurgaon, India. The 85,000 square feet Center will play a critical role in the global finance operations of Johnson Controls. The new office will employ an initial 900 staff, with an eventual strength of 1,200 employees by 2023.



Olivier Leonetti, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Johnson Controls, said, “We are excited to open a new Global Finance Center of Excellence in India. We have picked Gurgaon for the Center due to the availability of highly-skilled talent and the city’s vibrant business ecosystem. The opening of the Center also cements the company’s commitment to growth in India. This is the latest in a series of significant investments in the country, including two new OpenBlue Innovation Centers in Hyderabad and Bangalore.”



The new Global Finance Center of Excellence is equipped with multiple building systems from Johnson Controls: energy-efficient heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC), building automation, security and fire protection, and AI-enhanced OpenBlue applications. The Center also benefits from having the latest automation tools, including robotic process automation, using the technical strengths of the Indian workforce as well as global expertise from across the company.



Housed in the Tata Realty Intellion Park, the office spaces have been designed with the latest accessibility, safety, wellness and sustainability features. For example, the premises are disability-inclusive and have amenities for mothers. The new office space is also LEED Platinum Certified, in line with the company’s commitment to achieving net zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon emissions by 2040– ten years ahead of the Paris Climate Agreement goal.



Mitul Rustagi, vice president, Finance Shared Service Centers, Johnson Controls, said: “Our office in Intellion Park is a great example of an advanced global capability center and it will help us to attract the most talented people and allow them to provide an excellent service for our customers. It is a major addition to our international network of offices, providing more opportunities to rotate our up and coming younger professionals as part of the Johnson Controls global early talent development and growth program.”



Johnson Controls has been present in India since 1995 and is headquartered in Pune. The company employs more than 6,000 people in India, including approximately 850 frontline staff. There are 16 branch offices, four manufacturing facilities, and four Research & Development (R&D) centers with more than 1,400 engineers. As a certified Grade 1 Energy Service Company (ESCO), with the widest portfolio of solutions for buildings, Johnson Controls is driving towards improving energy efficiency and achieving net zero for customers in India.

