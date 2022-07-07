RONGTAI launches Marvel co-branded G20 massage gun in the United States

Business Wire India

Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Corporation Limited (RONGTAI) has recently announced its latest product pre-sale – the G20 Marvel co-branded massage gun series on the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo on June 30, 2022. Founded in 1997, RONGTAI is a leader in China’s health equipment industry. The brand aims to enhance the convenient and comfortable lifestyle experience for Marvel fans and fitness enthusiasts alike.

The massage gun global launch is a milestone for RONGTAI to enter the international market, especially in the US. To enter the American market by collaborating with an American comic giant signifies the brand’s determination to cater to its US consumers. At the same time, it is one step closer to achieving its vision of providing a healthy lifestyle for global consumers.

The Marvel co-branded G20 series is currently available in three editions: Spider-Man, Iron Man and Captain America. Integrated with household superhero designs, the professional massager is compact and portable, weighing only 550g. It comes with a ball head, a U-shaped head, a bullet head, and a flat head for various body parts to perform muscle-specific massages. Equipped with a 500mN.m high torque brushless motor, the product operates up to 3600RPM, which can directly reach deep muscle groups. Furthermore, it is built with noise reduction technology and has a long battery life, among many other features.

The RONGTAI G20 series is followed by an exclusive R-Verse lifetime membership. Members can not only enjoy benefits such as a 20% lifetime discount on all RONGTAI products, but the environmentally-conscious brand will also plant a tree in the member’s name to improve the health of our Mother Earth.

To celebrate the upcoming release of Thor: Love and Thunder in North America on July 8, 2022 with Marvel fans, RONGTAI, an official partner of Marvel, will also release the G20 Thor special edition on the same day.

Learn more about the G20 massage gun: https://youtu.be/-bk0ROB7-0c

G20 pre-sale on INDIEGOGO:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/marvel-g20-massage-gun-to-relax-muscles/coming_soon/x/29333459

About RONGTAI

RONGTAI, established in 1997, is an A-share listed corporate with a total market value that exceeds 3 billion RMB. RONGTAI strives to promote a healthy lifestyle through science and technology by utilizing eco-friendly and energy-saving materials. Products are ISO 09007, ISO 13485, ISO 14001, ISO 010012, CE, CB, ETL, RoHS, PSE, and FCC certified to ensure quality and safety. For more information, visit http://en.rotai.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220627005394/en/

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...