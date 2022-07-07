Alorica Hires Industry HR Leader Asma Sultana as Vice President of Corporate Talent Acquisition

Business Wire India

Alorica Inc., a trusted global leader in next-generation customer experience (CX) solutions, today announced it has hired highly-experienced recruiting and human resources (HR) executive Asma Sultana as the company’s Vice President of Corporate Talent Acquisition. In this newly-created role, Sultana is responsible for developing and implementing Alorica’s global strategy of hiring world-class associates for corporate business functions including its Digital Business Center (DBC) based in Bengaluru, India. The DBC is Alorica’s innovation lab dedicated to designing and deploying the CX provider’s newest digital products and service capabilities. Additionally, Bengaluru and Mohali are growing markets where Alorica continues to expand its operations with more than 2,460 local employees. Sultana, who also lives in Bengaluru, reports directly to Colleen Beers, Chief Administrative Officer.

Sultana brings a diverse recruiting perspective and a track record of success in transforming global recruiting teams for multinational corporations. With more than 20 years of HR management experience including a specialized focus on building people-focused, performance-based programs, Sultana has a deep understanding of today’s global workforces and the corporate values that resonate with employees. She most recently served as Senior Vice President for Leadership Hiring at Accenture Operations. Prior to this role, she played several key roles as HR Business Partner, Talent Strategist and Industry Group HR lead for Accenture’s Technology Division, supporting India and other regions including North America, LATAM, EMEA and APAC. In addition, she has held HR positions at HP and LG. Sultana is a law graduate from Bangalore University Law College and has earned a Postgraduate Degree in Human Resources from XLRI Jamshedpur.

“As Alorica continues to grow and the extensive digital CX needs of our clients evolve, the timing was right to add a senior talent acquisition executive to our Employee Experience management team to oversee this critically-important human element of our business,” said Beers. “Alorica is committed to finding and retaining high-caliber professionals all around the world, so Asma’s proven leadership and culturally diverse experience will play a major role in our ability to draw in technically-skilled candidates around the globe who embrace Alorica’s mission. And that’s how we’ll continue to maintain our award-winning work environment, while exceeding client expectations.”

“Today’s employee experience strategies, especially those for global CX specialists such as Alorica, require an extraordinary amount of insight, adaptability and finesse to effectively design and implement in this competitive market,” said Sultana. “No company can be successful without investing in hiring and keeping the right people, and Alorica has thrived in this area through its people-first approach. I personally feel energized by, and connected to, Alorica’s vision of making lives better, and I look forward to leveraging my expertise to expand and enhance the company’s talent acquisition initiatives.”

Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Customer Service BPO, Alorica has significant experience formulating and managing CX programs around the world. As Alorica grows its global footprint, Sultana will set the vision, strategy, and leadership for Alorica’s talent acquisition team dedicated to attracting and hiring the best employees for the company’s corporate and shared services functions. This includes developing and executing Alorica’s employer branding strategy to support key business functions, including IT, workforce planning, quality control, finance, training, and employee experience. Sultana will work closely with Alorica’s executive leadership team to create customized recruitment strategies and help orchestrate the entire hiring process from beginning to end.

About Alorica

Alorica creates insanely great digital customer experiences at scale. Our team of 100,000 solutionists, technologists and operators partner with global brands and disruptive innovators to deliver digitally-charged, tailored interactions customers crave. With a track record of creating long-term loyalty, Alorica brings actionable insights, proven processes and CX leadership to transform clients’ business needs, whether they’re focused on digital optimization, customer engagement or market expansion. Through strategic partnerships with best-in-breed technology, we design, integrate and optimize digital solutions personalized to reach clients’ most desired outcomes now and for the future. Alorica drives CX innovation for the best clients around the globe from its award-winning operations in 16 countries worldwide. To learn more, visit www.alorica.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/52773365/en.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...