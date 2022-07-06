Rubix Receives $100 Million Investment from LDA Capital

Business Wire India

Rubix Blockchain Pte Ltd (Rubix) announced today it has secured a $100 million investment from LDA Capital Ltd to grow global operations, support the transition to Web3, and expand its green blockchain community.

“Rubix is a gamechanger for international transactions. It’s exactly the type of innovative disruptor we look to partner with,” said Warren P. Baker III, managing partner at LDA Capital. “What sets the Rubix blockchain apart is its environmentally friendly crypto framework and focus on leveraging the Web3 technology to address some of the biggest issues society faces today. This isn’t just a coin, it’s a true transformation in how online transactions are processed.”

This investment will allow Rubix to optimize growth in the Web3 space, expanding education opportunities, policy development, and Web2 to Web3 transition – enabling partners to build various apps on the platform including those that address social and environmental issues. The funds will also be used to increase internal operations including hiring of employees from around the globe to support the extension of Rubix’s ecosystem.

“We’re thrilled with this partnership and are so glad that LDA Capital recognizes the value of the blockchain for building community and expanding innovation as the web evolves,” said KC Reddy, founder & chief architect of Rubix. “Rubix is, first and foremost, a community; this investment will allow us to grow that community and expand our green blockchain as a shared platform upon which partners can build any number of solutions. Our unique architecture makes Web 3 and even Web 5 accessible and attainable for anyone leaning into decentralization.”

The Rubix Proofchain addresses the shortcomings of traditional blockchain protocols for a cost-effective, reliable, accessible and green chain of all global transactions. Rubix uses “Proof-of-Pledge” to process transactions, a clean alternative to the mining-intensive Proof-of-Work (PoW) or unreliable Proof-of-Stake (PoS) methods. The Proof-of-Pledge architecture allows each transaction to achieve finality without expensive, energy-intensive processes that plague other systems.

About Rubix Blockchain Pte Ltd: Rubix is a Layer 1 blockchain protocol for peer-to-peer data transfer & transactions. With operations in Singapore, India, the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates and the United States, Rubix is a Web scale protocol with Zero transaction fees, minimal infrastructure costs, high security & privacy. With less than 1 kWh per transaction, Rubix has one of the lowest energy consumptions among all computing networks. Rubix software can be freely downloaded on any PC or virtual machine. The Rubix community has more than 12,500 validators. https://rubix.net/

About LDA Capital: LDA Capital is a global alternative investment group with expertise in cross border transactions worldwide. Our team has dedicated their careers to international & cross border opportunities having collectively executed over 250 transactions in both the public and private middle markets across 43 countries with aggregate transaction values of over US$11 billion. For more information please visit: www.ldacap.com; For inquiries please email: [email protected].

