Laserfiche Named a Leader in Nucleus Research Content Services and Collaboration Value Matrix 2022

Business Wire India

Laserfiche — the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation — has been named a Leader in the Nucleus Research Technology Value Matrix for Content Services and Collaboration for its deep industry expertise, ease of use and process automation features. Out of the 15 vendors evaluated, Laserfiche ranked highest for both functionality and usability.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220705005673/en/

MPI CIO Joel Manfredo (left) shares upcoming plans to deploy Laserfiche as an enterprise solution with Laserfiche CIO Thomas Phelps. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Over the past three years, digitization has become a core component of business survival across organizational sizes and industry types,” the report states. “Now, the ongoing prevalence of fully remote and hybrid work structures has highlighted the importance of having modern solutions for content management and collaboration in place to ensure maintained efficiency and end-user productivity.”

With SaaS, self-hosted or hybrid deployment models, the Laserfiche platform enables flexible and scalable solutions for digital transformation through business process automation, analytics and content management capabilities. This year, Laserfiche launched the Laserfiche Solution Marketplace, a publicly-accessible collection of industry- and department-specific solution templates that enable rapid development and deployment of electronic forms, automated workflows and integrations. Laserfiche provides an easy-to-use process automation canvas and a toolbox with more than 150 no-code activities for integrations and backend processing tasks, including RPA bots, document capture, automated document creation and decision tables.

“Laserfiche ranks highest in the Leaders quadrant for its heavy focus on content-centric business process automation and its intuitive no-code and low-code tools,” said Evelyn McMullen, research manager at Nucleus Research. “The platform’s ease of use and robust capabilities enable customers to automate thousands of processes across their organizations, with the ability to design solutions to meet their unique organizational or regulatory needs.”

“We’re honored to be a leader that is ranked the highest in both usability and functionality based on industry research and customer feedback,” said Laserfiche SVP of Corporate Strategy and CIO Thomas Phelps. “Laserfiche is passionate about collaborating with customers — especially business technologists who create no-code solutions — to provide products that drive business innovation. Content-centric process automation is critical to a digital workplace that engages employees in delivering outstanding customer experiences.”

“As a world-class administrator of health and pension benefits, MPI aims to set the bar for quality of service,” said Joel Manfredo, CIO at Motion Picture Industry Pension & Health Plans (MPI). “Laserfiche’s usability, robust functionality and innovative road map support MPI’s strategic vision for technology, which prioritizes the use of automated solutions that create the best possible experience for our participants and employees.”

To learn more about Laserfiche’s position in the Content Services and Collaboration market, download the report here.

About Laserfiche

Laserfiche is the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation. Through powerful workflows, electronic forms, document management and analytics, the Laserfiche® platform accelerates how business gets done, enabling leaders to focus on growth across the enterprise.

Laserfiche pioneered the paperless office with enterprise content management. Today, Laserfiche’s cloud-first development approach incorporates innovations in machine learning and AI to enable organizations in more than 80 countries to transform into digital businesses. Customers in every industry — including government, education, financial services, healthcare and manufacturing — use Laserfiche to boost productivity, scale their business and deliver digital-first customer experiences.

Laserfiche employees in offices around the world are committed to the company’s vision of empowering customers and inspiring people to reimagine how technology can transform lives.

Connect with Laserfiche:

Laserfiche Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220705005673/en/

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...