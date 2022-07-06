All-New TVS Ronin Launched for an Unscripted Riding Experience, Says Sudarshan Venu, MD, TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers globally, today announced its foray into the premium lifestyle segment with the launch of the industry’s first ‘modern-retro’ motorcycle – the TVS RONIN. Designed ground up, the TVS RONIN is a lifestyle statement that takes inspiration from the modern, new-age rider. The TVS RONIN is designed with the style, technology, and riding experience to promote an unscripted lifestyle.TVS Motor’s strong legacy of 110 years, and leading technology and innovation, will now be taken forward with the launch of a new way of living, TVS RONIN. Marking the company’s entry into the segment of premium lifestyle motorcycling, the motorcycle is an extension of its commitment to bringing in a new way of riding. The TVS RONIN’s versatile features, combined with a unique design and modern technology, ensure stress-free riding experiences across terrains. The motorcycle is also one of many firsts with impressive technology and convenience features like dual-channel ABS, voice assistance, and enhanced connectivity. In another first, the TVS RONIN will launch with an exclusive range of branded world-class merchandise and custom accessories, a configurator and a dedicated experience program.Commenting on the launch,, said, “The launch of the new TVS RONIN is a significant milestone for TVS Motor. The TVS RONIN motorcycle is designed from a blank canvas to be a reflection of the spontaneous, fluidic, versatile and multi-faceted young rider of today. It is designed to create an effortless and ‘unscripted’ riding experience. True to the TVS brand it has cutting edge technology and connectivity. TVS Ronin is a lifestyle partner complete with an exclusive range of merchandise and accessories, a riding community, and an effortless customisation process.”

Mr. Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, commented, “Motorcycling at the global level is changing. It is moving from serving a functional purpose to enabling self-expression, freedom, and the willingness to explore. Inspired by our customers’ need to chart ‘unscripted’ journeys, the TVS RONIN will carve a new segment based on an emerging lifestyle free from stereotypes, dated codes, and legacy baggage. This is thereby transforming the premiumisation into personalisation more and more, creating a trend in the two-wheeler segment. The motorcycle will bring a premium lifestyle experience for our customers, offering a differentiated brand ecosystem. I am sure our customers would appreciate the distinctive riding character of this motorcycle.”



TVS RONIN will be available in three variants – TVS RONIN SS, TVS RONIN DS, and the top variant, TVS RONIN TD. It will be available in select dealerships across the country starting July 2022.



Highlights of the new TVS RONIN



A Whole New Lifestyle