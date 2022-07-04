Hindustan Zinc Records First Quarter’s Best-Ever Refined Metal Production

Business Wire India

260,000 tonnes of Best ever refined metal production in first quarter, up 10% as compared to Q1 FY22

252,000 tonnes of Highest ever mined metal production in first quarter, up 14% as compared to Q1 FY22

​Hindustan Zinc Limited, India’s only and the world’s second-largest integrated zinc-lead-silver producer, today announced its production numbers for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Mined & Refined Metal

Particulars

(In ‘000 tonnes, or as stated)

Q1

Q4

FY23

FY22

% Change

FY22

% Change

Mined Metal

252

221

14%

295

(15%)

Integrated saleable Metal

260

236

10%

260

–

– Refined Zinc

206

188

10%

211

(2%)

– Refined Lead

54

48

11%

49

9%

Silver Integrated (in tonnes)

177

161

10%

162

9%

Silver Integrated (in mn ounces)

5.7

5.2

10%

5.2

9%



Q1 Fiscal year 2023 vs. previous Quarters



Highest ever mined metal production in first quarter at 252,000 tonnes, up 14% as compared to Q1 FY22 on account of higher ore production largely at Sindesar Khurd, Rampura Agucha & Kayad mines supported by better mill recovery. Sequentially, it was lower by 15%, mainly due to lower ore production at mines & overall metal grades.



Best ever refined metal production in first quarter at 260,000 tonnes, up 10% as compared to Q1 FY22 in line with availability of mined metal & better plant availability and flat sequentially.



Integrated zinc production was 206,000 tonnes, up 10% as compared to Q1 FY22 and down 2% compared to Q4 FY 22. Refined lead production was 54,000 tonnes for Q1 FY23, up 11% as compared to Q1 FY22 and up 9% sequentially on account of better plant availability and Pyro plant operation on Lead-mode for part of the quarter. Saleable silver production was 5.7 moz, up 10% as compared to Q1 FY22 and up 9% sequentially in line with lead metal production.

Particulars

(In million units)

Q1

Q4

FY23

FY22

% Change

FY22

% Change

Wind Power

150

134

12%

66

127%

Wind Power

Wind power generation for Q1 FY23 was 150 MU, up 12% as compared to Q1 FY22 & up 127% as compared to Q4 FY22 mainly dependent on wind velocity & seasonality.