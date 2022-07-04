Press Release India

Hindustan Zinc Records First Quarter’s Best-Ever Refined Metal Production

260,000 tonnes of Best ever refined metal production in first quarter, up 10% as compared to Q1 FY22
252,000 tonnes of Highest ever mined metal production in first quarter, up 14% as compared to Q1 FY22

Hindustan Zinc Limited, India’s only and the world’s second-largest integrated zinc-lead-silver producer, today announced its production numbers for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022.
 

Mined & Refined Metal

 

Particulars
(In ‘000 tonnes, or as stated)
Q1
Q4

FY23
FY22
% Change
FY22
% Change

Mined Metal
 252
221
14%
 295
(15%)

Integrated saleable Metal
 260
236
10%
 260

 –   Refined Zinc
 206
188
10%
 211
(2%)

 –   Refined Lead
 54
48
11%
 49
9%

Silver Integrated (in tonnes)
177
161
10%
162
9%

Silver Integrated (in mn ounces)
 5.7
5.2
10%
 5.2
9%

 
Q1 Fiscal year 2023 vs. previous Quarters
 
Highest ever mined metal production in first quarter at 252,000 tonnes, up 14% as compared to Q1 FY22 on account of higher ore production largely at Sindesar Khurd, Rampura Agucha & Kayad mines supported by better mill recovery. Sequentially, it was lower by 15%, mainly due to lower ore production at mines & overall metal grades.
 
Best ever refined metal production in first quarter at 260,000 tonnes, up 10% as compared to Q1 FY22 in line with availability of mined metal & better plant availability and flat sequentially.
 
Integrated zinc production was 206,000 tonnes, up 10% as compared to Q1 FY22 and down 2% compared to Q4 FY 22. Refined lead production was 54,000 tonnes for Q1 FY23, up 11% as compared to Q1 FY22 and up 9% sequentially on account of better plant availability and Pyro plant operation on Lead-mode for part of the quarter. Saleable silver production was 5.7 moz, up 10% as compared to Q1 FY22 and up 9% sequentially in line with lead metal production.

 

Particulars
(In million units)
Q1
Q4

FY23
FY22
% Change
FY22
% Change

Wind Power
150
134
12%
66
127%

 

Wind Power

Wind power generation for Q1 FY23 was 150 MU, up 12% as compared to Q1 FY22 & up 127% as compared to Q4 FY22 mainly dependent on wind velocity & seasonality.

