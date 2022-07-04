Hindustan Zinc Records First Quarter’s Best-Ever Refined Metal Production

Business Wire India
260,000 tonnes of Best ever refined metal production in first quarter, up 10% as compared to Q1 FY22
252,000 tonnes of Highest ever mined metal production in first quarter, up 14% as compared to Q1 FY22
Mined & Refined Metal
Particulars
(In ‘000 tonnes, or as stated)
Q1
Q4
FY23
FY22
% Change
FY22
% Change
Mined Metal
252
221
14%
295
(15%)
Integrated saleable Metal
260
236
10%
260
–
– Refined Zinc
206
188
10%
211
(2%)
– Refined Lead
54
48
11%
49
9%
Silver Integrated (in tonnes)
177
161
10%
162
9%
Silver Integrated (in mn ounces)
5.7
5.2
10%
5.2
9%
Q1 Fiscal year 2023 vs. previous Quarters
Highest ever mined metal production in first quarter at 252,000 tonnes, up 14% as compared to Q1 FY22 on account of higher ore production largely at Sindesar Khurd, Rampura Agucha & Kayad mines supported by better mill recovery. Sequentially, it was lower by 15%, mainly due to lower ore production at mines & overall metal grades.
Best ever refined metal production in first quarter at 260,000 tonnes, up 10% as compared to Q1 FY22 in line with availability of mined metal & better plant availability and flat sequentially.
Integrated zinc production was 206,000 tonnes, up 10% as compared to Q1 FY22 and down 2% compared to Q4 FY 22. Refined lead production was 54,000 tonnes for Q1 FY23, up 11% as compared to Q1 FY22 and up 9% sequentially on account of better plant availability and Pyro plant operation on Lead-mode for part of the quarter. Saleable silver production was 5.7 moz, up 10% as compared to Q1 FY22 and up 9% sequentially in line with lead metal production.
Particulars
(In million units)
Q1
Q4
FY23
FY22
% Change
FY22
% Change
Wind Power
150
134
12%
66
127%
Wind power generation for Q1 FY23 was 150 MU, up 12% as compared to Q1 FY22 & up 127% as compared to Q4 FY22 mainly dependent on wind velocity & seasonality.