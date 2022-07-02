Rotary Club of Mumbai Western Elite – Alpha Year Begins With a Bang

Business Wire IndiaRotary Club of Mumbai Western Elite launched three impactful service projects on its very first day of alpha year which was attended by members of Rotary Club, Interact and Rotaract, RCC AADARSH NAGAR & MY GREEN SOCIETY, Few of them are President Rtn Pankaj Jaiswal, Secretary Rtn Anurag Bansal, Treasurer, Rtn Ashish Poddar, Rtn Rajesh Bahl, Rtn Deepak Choudhary, Rtn Shelza Choudhary, Rtn Ashok Choudhary, Rtn Shweta Raniwala, Rtn Brijmohan Soni, Rtn Kamal Poddar, Rtn Rakesh Jain, Rtn Abhay Tamhankar, Rtn Jitendra Kejriwal, Rtn Naryan Goenka, Rtn Hitesh Mehta, Interact President Amishi Bansal, Rotract President Dhriti Pansari, RCC President Yogesh, Social worker Pooja Shinde & My Green Society Cofounder Susheel Jajoo –



Tree Plantation Event–It took place in New Zealand Hostel, Aarey Colony at 9:00 AM graced by Shri Ravindra Pawar, CEO of Aarey Dairy.

Jeevan Daan – Blood Donation camp was organised in Borivali Railway Station between 9:00 AM to 6 PM

Mid-day Meal Drive – The third impactful service project was initiated in Saraswati Vidya Mandir School, Malad East at 2:30 PM, a humanitarian initiative targeted towards the needy.

Highlights of the events –



All the events were attended by hundreds of enthusiasts and Rotarians.

Planted and pledged thousands of saplings for a greener, healthier planet.

Mid-day Meal Initiative received tremendous support in past and Rotary Club of Mumbai Western Elite has been committed to start Midday meals in few other schools soon. The organisation arranged the food from ISKON assuring the quality & hygiene.

President’s Promise –

President Pankaj Jaiswal reassured that Rotary Club of Mumbai Western Elite will keep undertaking such noble causes/service projects expanding the horizons for the needy and contributing to a greener world.

