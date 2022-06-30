Maveric Systems Inaugurates New Delivery Center in Pune

Business Wire India

To expand its Pune operations to 500 employees by the next fiscal

On track to reaching revenue of USD 175 million and 6K employees by 2025

The firm intends to expand its Pune team to

500 by the next financial year.

Maveric Systems , a domain-led BankTech solution specialist inaugurated its new delivery center in Pune, Maharashtra today

By 2025, Maveric aims to be recognized as the top-3 BankTech solutions specialist transforming digital ecosystems of retail banking, corporate banking, and wealth management areas. The organization clocked revenues of around USD 67.8 million in FY 21-22 and intends to reach revenues of USD 175 million by 2025, with a CAGR of 30% y-o-y. The launch of Pune delivery center adds to its global presence spanning 15 countries across 3 continents and propels the organization a step further in achieving its global strength of 6,000 people by 2025.

Commenting on the expansion Ranga Reddy, Global CEO, Maveric Systems said, “Pune delivery center will serve as a strong base to address technology transformation needs of banking leaders in Middle East and UK. Furthermore, establishing a delivery presence in Pune brings us closer to our strategic customers and gives impetus to our culture of commitment to customers.”

Since its inception in 2000, Maveric has adopted customer centricity as the driver of growth, backed by differentiated talent with layered competency – deep domain and tech leadership, supported by a culture of ownership, energy, and commitment to customer success. This has translated to deep, enduring relationships with global and regional banking leaders as well as select Fintechs.

Commenting on the expansion N. N. Subramanian, COO, Maveric Systems, further added, “We continuously enhance our talent nurturing process that assures sharp customer mindshare and builds competitive differentiation. Over the years, we have been focusing on a highly skilled talent pool across Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Establishing our presence at Pune will further strengthen our talent focus on the region, at a time when we are looking at a significant shift with our 2025 strategy.”