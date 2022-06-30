EIG Launches Chilean Renewables Platform, Grupo Cerro

Business Wire India

Newly formed entity includes the recently completed acquisition of ANPAC portfolio of 11 run-of-river hydroelectric plants as well as the existing Cerro Dominador plants Platform is well positioned to support the energy transition in Chile with innovative projects providing renewable energy 24/7

IG, an institutional investor to the global energy sector and one of the world’s leading infrastructure investors, today launched Grupo Cerro, a new renewable energy platform in Chile. The newly formed entity includes EIG-owned Cerro Dominador plants and the recently acquired ANPAC, the owner of a portfolio of 11 small and medium run-of-river hydroelectric power plants in the O’Higgins, El Maule, Bio Bio and La Araucania regions. The 110 MW ANPAC portfolio includes operating plants and projects at various stages of construction and development in both the spot and stabilized-tariff markets.

Following the acquisition, Grupo Cerro now manages over 280 MW of installed capacity in Chile, including the Cerro Dominador Photovoltaic (PV) and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) plants. The group’s portfolio also includes several projects in advanced phases of construction and development, including the Likana Solar complex, one of the largest CSP projects in the world with a capacity of 690 MW, Pampa Union, a 600 MW PV power plant, as well as more than 40 MW of run-of-river hydroelectric power plants.

R. Blair Thomas, EIG’s Chairman and CEO, said, “The transaction is expected to provide portfolio synergies, create operating efficiencies and enhance technological and geographic diversification for Grupo Cerro. After the completion and synchronization of the ground-breaking Cerro Dominador solar power plant in 2021, the first CSP project in Latin America, this transaction marks another significant milestone in our strategy to invest in high-quality assets, best-in-class teams and energy infrastructure supporting the energy transition in Chile.”

Fernando Gonzalez, CEO of Grupo Cerro, said, “This transaction advances our commitment to Chile’s growth. These plants, combined with our Likana Solar and Pampa Union projects now under development, will help diversify our renewable energy portfolio geographically to be able to further secure low-cost renewable energy production for the Chilean market and continue supplying clean power throughout the country 24 hours a day.”

EIG is a leading institutional investor to the global energy sector with $25.0 billion under management as of March 31, 2022. EIG specializes in private investments in energy and energy-related infrastructure on a global basis. During its 40-year history, EIG has committed over $40.0 billion to the energy sector through more than 380 projects or companies in 38 countries on six continents. EIG’s clients include many of the leading pension plans, insurance companies, endowments, foundations and sovereign wealth funds in the U.S., Asia and Europe. EIG is headquartered in Washington, D.C. with offices in Houston, London, Sydney, Rio de Janeiro, Hong Kong and Seoul. For additional information, please visit EIG’s website at www.eigpartners.com.

Grupo Cerro is a newly formed renewable energy company which aims to build a sustainable future by providing the Chilean system and customers clean, manageable power 24 hours a day. The company manages a portfolio of more than 280 MW of operating projects throughout Chile and a 1.3 GW development pipeline.

