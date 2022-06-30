ABB India to Enable Intelligent Automation for THINK Gas’ Network

Business Wire India

ABB will automate operations across THINK Gas’ entire network

Centralized system to enable more actionable insights and helps reduce loses

Unique Cloud-deployed ABB Ability™ SCADAvantage™ system for City Gas Distribution



THINK Gas, one of India’s fastest growing companies in the city gas distribution business, has brought ABB on board to deliver a digital solution to maximize efficiency, availability and reliability of its expansive city gas network that incorporates multiple remote terminals across distributed locations.

Harnessing its SCADAvantage™ system deployed in the cloud, ABB has designed a solution that will integrate, monitor and control day-to-day operations across the enterprise, automating workflows to help operators maximize uptime and improve safety. Sitting at the heart of the THINK Gas digital architecture is the ABB Ability™ Genix Industrial Analytics and AI suite, which will bring together multiple sources of real-time data from THINK Gas’s operations across its network.

By collating and contextualizing operational, engineering, and transactional data from IT systems, ABB’s industrial AI has a significant amount of information and a holistic view of assets and processes, from which it provides better, actionable insights for how to drive performance and efficiency.

The system will be managed via a central control room – Nucleus – where operators will be able to promptly retrieve data and convey crucial information, such as operational equipment parameters and consumption trends.



Hardip Singh Rai, CEO, THINK Gas said, “At THINK Gas, we are committed to adopt state-of-the-art technology solutions that will help optimize our network, meet the growing demands in our markets, achieve efficiency and enable us to provide uninterrupted supply of natural gas to our customers. This partnership with ABB marks a cornerstone in our digital transformation journey, that is helping us build THINK Gas into a modern and robust CGD company that is ready for the future.”

With rapid urbanization and increasing energy demands, India is investing billions to deliver piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) to around 70 percent of its population over the next five years. This is part of the country’s ambition to achieve a more sustainable energy mix. *

“City gas distribution is gaining momentum as the government aims to expand supply networks across India. This plays an important role in getting natural gas, a green fuel alternative to the consumer’s doorstep. Our automation and AI solutions help unlock data to get better and deeper actionable insights, enabling smart, safe and sustainable operations. Visualizing the status of network, understanding the consumption and demand, and managing the assets are key requirements for CNG suppliers, said G Balaji, SVP, Head-Energy Industries, ABB India.” “We are proud to be part of this project which is contributing towards clean fuel adoption and energy transition in the country.”

THINK Gas Established in 2018, THINK Gas Pvt. Ltd. is an environmentally conscious company, which aims to benefit India with the supply of clean fuel to consumers. The company is introducing global best practices in safety, processes, technology, and customer relationship management in city gas distribution. The company is committed to building a robust infrastructure to deliver natural gas to customers. With seven licenses to operate across 13 districts in the states of Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar, THINK Gas Pvt. Ltd. supplies natural gas to domestic, commercial, industrial and automotive (CNG) sectors. www.think-gas.com

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB’s success is driven by about 110,000 talented employees in over 100 countries. www.abb.com.

