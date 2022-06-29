Velodyne Lidar CMO Sally Frykman Wins Woman of the Year Award at Sensors Converge Conference

Business Wire India

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) today announced its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Sally Frykman won the 2022 Woman of the Year award from Sensors Converge and Fierce Electronics. The Best of Sensors Awards recognize the best and most innovative products, technologies, teams and people in the sensors industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220629005178/en/

Sally Frykman, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at Velodyne Lidar, won the 2022 Woman of the Year award from Sensors Converge and Fierce Electronics. (Graphic: Velodyne Lidar)

The Sensors Converge conference, which is taking place now in San Jose, covers sensors and electronics technologies and applications that are driving industry innovation. The conference’s awards, selected by a panel of industry experts, were presented yesterday at an event honoring the best in sensor technologies and the sensor ecosystem, people and companies.

“Sally is very deserving of this Woman of the Year award,” said Dr. Ted Tewksbury, CEO, Velodyne Lidar. “She is an outstanding leader in our company and industry, developing and driving world-class marketing and communications programs. Sally is a leading proponent of creating expanded opportunities for women in executive and engineering roles to influence how autonomous solutions alter the fabric of global infrastructure and society.”

As Velodyne Lidar’s CMO, Frykman oversees the strategic development and execution of global marketing and communications programs that advance the company’s innovative vision and goals. Her multifaceted role encompasses a wide array of responsibilities, including promotion of the Velodyne brand, thought leadership development and robust sales lead generation fueled by highly engaging digital marketing.

Frykman created the Disruptive Women Powering Our Autonomous Future Summit. The event featured prominent female executives and engineers discussing the future of autonomous technology and the critical role of women in making it all possible. Frykman also created the Women at Velodyne blog series to provide the company’s female thought leaders a forum to share their experiences and wisdom.

“It is an incredible honor to be recognized by leading experts in the sensors industry with the Woman of the Year Award,” said Frykman. “I am very grateful to be considered among the women leaders who are helping to shape what the autonomous solutions world will look like so it reflects and serves our society as a whole.”

To learn more about the Disruptive Women Powering Our Autonomous Future Summit, check out the video playlist of its sessions. To read the Women at Velodyne blog series, go to the Velodyne Lidar blog.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) ushered in a new era of autonomous technology with the invention of real-time surround view lidar sensors. Velodyne, the global leader in lidar, is known for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies. Velodyne’s revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including robotics, industrial, intelligent infrastructure, autonomous vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Through continuous innovation, Velodyne strives to transform lives and communities by advancing safer mobility for all.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220629005178/en/

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...