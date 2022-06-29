Quectel Launches Connectivity-as-a-Service and Integrated SIM to Simplify IoT Deployments in Asia Pacific

Business Wire India

Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, is continuing to build on the successful EMEA roll-out of its Connectivity-as-a-Service (CaaS) and is now launching global connectivity sales in the Asia Pacific region. This new launch complements Quectel’s heritage of providing innovative modules and antennas to support cellular applications and allows customers to simplify their edge-based deployments by purchasing SIM cards and connectivity management alongside modules, antennas and design services. Adding connectivity broadens the Company’s portfolio and helps its customers to simplify the journey of designing, building, connecting and commercializing their IoT offerings.

Quectel connectivity is available now in more than 190 countries via over 500 network operators, and currently provides 2G, 3G, 4G, NB-IoT and Cat-M connections. Connectivity from Quectel is available to the whole market and will particularly benefit deployments that can realize accelerated time-to-market and optimized business efficiencies from using a single supplier for module, antenna and connectivity.

Embedded and integrated SIM (eSIM and iSIM) offerings are now entering mainstream adoption, and Quectel has recently launched the new BG773A-GL ultra-compact LTE Cat M1, NB1 and NB2 module which offers integrated SIM (iSIM) support. The iSIM capability of this new module provides huge flexibility and simplicity for integrators and IoT service providers, simplifying customer deployments which previously would have needed to have a local-market traditional SIM card installed and managed. With an eSIM or iSIM enabled module plus Quectel connectivity, the module, once powered up, will attach to the best available network.

“Quectel connectivity is built on the backbone of service, quality and reliability, backed by Tier 1 providers and robust service level agreements (SLAs),” said Richard Hart, the Director of Global Connectivity at Quectel. “Our focus is on providing commercial flexibility for our customers to ensure they receive high quality connectivity that enables their IoT solutions regardless of where they are located in the world. Using self-optimizing tariffs, we can minimize the risk of additional charges when issues such as over-the-air (OTA) software updates utilize extra bandwidth and therefore prevent bill shock.”

Alongside its long-standing global expertise in modules and antennas, Quectel also has significant experience in connectivity, having developed its QuecConnectivity platform that already manages more than 30 million SIMs in Asia. “Our module and antenna offering can now be combined with Connectivity-as-a-Service providing customers a single point of entry to Quectel’s full portfolio of products and services,” said Michael Wallon, VP Sales, APAC & ANZ.

“By adding connectivity to our capabilities, Quectel is reducing complexity for our customers by simplifying and accelerating IoT device deployment,” said Patrick Qian, the Chief Executive Officer of Quectel. “Quectel is committed to innovation that drives benefits for customers in the IoT industry, and our connectivity launch in the Asia Pacific region is another milestone in that journey. Quectel has helped IoT companies build a smarter world for more than a decade, now we will also connect a smarter world.”

About Quectel

Quectel’s passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we are a global IoT solutions provider backed by outstanding support and services. Our growing global team of over 4,000 professionals sets the pace for innovation in cellular, GNSS and WiFi/BT modules, antennas and IoT connectivity. Listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (603236.SS),our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT across the globe.

