Maa Foundation – Facilitating Productive Educational Reforms

Education is a crucible in which progress, prosperity and enlightenment are important. In a country of such vast proportions and population as India, a robust educational system has always been the need of the hour to solve the most major social and economic challenges. Yet, infrastructural, personnel and societal roadblocks mean holistic education remains a pipe dream across the grassroots.

Maa Foundation by the Bilakhia Group is among numerous notable NGOs doing their bit to induce large-scale quality reform in the education imparted in schools, especially in rural and disadvantaged areas of India. This commitment towards positive educational change comes from decades of knowledge regarding the hurdles and issues that plague the education system.

Driven by purpose



Following in the nation-building footsteps of its parent organization – the Bilakhia Group and Bilakhia Holdings – Maa Foundation envisions an India where every child is holistically educated and empowered with a vision for their lives. Moreover, the NGO works with teachers and parents to equip them for a brighter future for children. Set to this very purpose, the NGO works on four central pillars: humanity, imagination, creativity and growth.



It sowed the seeds of these pillars and Maa Foundation itself as early as 1907 – an era when Noor Bai Maa inculcated the importance of education amongst her grandchildren – the Bilakhia siblings. Today, Maa Foundation operates with the same gusto and inspiration, looking to modernize children’s education and empower teachers and schools for successful learning outcomes.

This is made possible by Maa Foundation’s focus on building scalable, process-driven, sustainable, and result-oriented educational models for easy adoption. Additionally, the educational NGO has fostered partnerships with the governments, corporates and high net-worth individuals to replicate and implement their initiatives on the ground with excellent efficiency. All in all, Maa Foundation’s role in facilitating productive educational reforms have produced the following impact:

