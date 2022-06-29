Join Smart City and Utility Industry Leaders for Second Annual Itron Inspire APAC

Business Wire India

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced that its annual event, Itron Inspire APAC 2022, will take place virtually July 26-27, 2022. The customer-focused event will feature a lineup of engaging sessions facilitated by industry leaders highlighting current trends, use cases, customer and consumer experiences, benefits realized and more.

“We are delighted to host our second regional Itron Inspire APAC conference for customers, partners and prospects in the Asia-Pacific region,” said Marina Donovan, vice president of global marketing and public affairs at Itron. “We recognize how invaluable it is to come together as an industry to share lessons, discuss insights and tackle challenges. Together with our customers and partners, we look forward to showcasing how more intelligence leads to more possibilities and enables our industry to face its most pressing challenges, including aging infrastructure, an influx of distributed energy resources and increased consumer expectations.”

“Itron Inspire APAC is focused on gathering utilities, cities and thought leaders together to address industry challenges, improve operations and transform the industry,” said Paul Nelsen, vice president of sales, APAC at Itron. “We couldn’t be more excited to continue the conversation from last year’s event and to open the door to more opportunities with our valued customers and partners in the APAC region.”

Itron Inspire APAC 2022 will be offered virtually and at no charge. All content and subtitles will be in English. After the event, content will be available on demand until Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.

What: Itron Inspire APAC 2022 includes a lineup of industry-led breakout sessions about trends and best practices; insightful keynotes from industry leaders; engaging and thought-provoking panels; and an interactive product showcase of Itron solutions.

When: July 26-27, 2022

Where: Online

Sessions: Keynote and featured sessions include:

Opening Keynote: More Intelligence, More Possibilities with Tom Deitrich

Breakout Sessions: Tailored breakout sessions provide the opportunity to learn from industry peers and Itron employees who have a firsthand understanding of the issues at play. Among the topics that will be covered are:

Path to the Truth: Realizing Operational Efficiency with IE

The Journey to AEMO’s Five-Minute Settlement Rule

Seeking Flexibility and Interoperability Beyond Traditional AMI

Leveraging Digital Twin Technology to Integrate EV Infrastructure

Sustainable Transformation through Next Generation AMI

Distributed Intelligence: Pioneering the Vision & Realizing the Future

DER in Australia: The Clear and Present Challenges

Challenges and the Journey Towards Effective Integrated Water Management Solutions

Accelerating Operational Excellence with Load Forecasting

Water Operations Management

Digital Utilities: Beyond the AMI Network

Building and Delivering the Value of a Smart City

Closing Keynote: Itron Inspire APAC 2022, Paul Nelsen

To keep up with live updates throughout the conference, read the Itron blog and follow Itron and #ItronInspireAPAC22 on social media. There is no charge to attend and event registration is open for Itron customers, prospects and partners. For more information, visit the Itron Inspire APAC landing page.

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

