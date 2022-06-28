Sterling Gtake E-Mobility Ltd Forays into E-LCV Business

Business Wire IndiaSterling Gtake E-Mobility (SGEM), a 100% subsidiary of Sterling Tools Limited (BSE: 530759; NSE: STERTOOLS) today announced its foray into E-LCV segment. With this development, SGEM continues to grow its presence across various E-mobility segments. Starting with supplies to a single Electric 2W customer a year back, the company now has confirmed orders from more than 10 customers.



Earlier this month the Company was awarded business by India’s leading Commercial Vehicle OEM for its E-LCV (Electric Light Commercial Vehicle) program. The supplies for this program are expected to commence during the last quarter of the current financial year.



“This ‘win’ will help SGEM to diversify the customer base across different vehicle segments and would broaden the technical expertise of the SGEM team over various applications,” commented Mr. Anil Aggarwal, MD, Sterling Group.

