Merit Awards and Market Research Announced the India’s Most Prominent Food and Hospitality Awards- 2022

Jun 28, 2022

Business Wire India

Merit Awards & Market Research Pvt Ltd is back with another hottest award of the industry- India’s Most Prominent Food & Hospitality Awards- 2022, Delhi Edition. 
 
The year 2022 is bringing many progressions to how the food and hospitality industry works, however not in the manners we expected only a year prior. Like an unexpected blackout, COVID-19 disturbed each aspect of modern lifestyle, and operations day-to-day lives currently can’t seem to get back to normal.
 
India’s Most Prominent Food & Hospitality Awards- 2022, Delhi Edition is a prestigious recognition program for the food and hospitality industry recognizing the best hotels & restaurants, best hospitality experience, experience providers. Food & Hospitality Awards are given based on the reviews of client input alongside own collected section information. Nominees are then sorted and categorized on a regional basis by an expert board of judges and juries. And awards are distributed by Chef Ranveer Brar (Indian celebrity chef, Masterchef India judge, author and restaurateur) and Chef Koushik S (Master Chef Tamil – Judge | Chef Consultant | Mentor to Foodpreneurs).
 
India’s Most Prominent Food & Hospitality Awards- 2022, Delhi Edition is the zenith of achievement by an extravagant restaurant, offering recognition for achieving the respect of guests and industry players the same, and by awarding restaurants, hospitality home chefs and, across different categories of award categories. 
 
Winning a India’s Most Prominent Food & Hospitality Awards won’t just inspire the confidence of guests and hold a dependable client base in this profoundly competitive market. But, it will also stimulate consistent development and development of the Hotels, Restaurants and Hospitality industry. 
 
In the year 2022, food, hospitality, and other accommodation verticals will be looking to innovate to help new wellbeing activities for guests and workers to consent to new work laws and guidelines. 
 
To reward and honor that experienced Food & Hospitality Expert, Merit Awards & Market Research issued a list of Restaurants, Chefs, Home Chefs, Food Brands, Culinary Schools and Working Professionals in the Industry whose groups and missions brought home a success here: (LINK) 
 
List of “India’s Most Prominent Food & Hospitality Awards- 2022, Delhi Edition” Winners: 

 

1
The Bakers Studio
Leading Institute In Telangana

2
Zufrana Culinary Art
Best Cooking Classes in Mumbai

3
DAKSHA ( The Traditional Kitchen)
Best Fine Dine Restaurant In Vizianagaram, AP

4
IICCM – International Institute of Culinary Arts & Career Management
India’s Most Rated Culinary Arts Institute Of The Year – 2022

5
PRIYA GUPTA
CHEF FOR SOCIETY WELFARE

6
VIDYA BINOY VARGHESE
Most innovative & Creative Baker Of The Year – 2022

7
AIMS COLLEGE OF HOTEL MANAGEMENT
BEST HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT INSTITUTIONS IN HYDERABAD

8
Shriji’s Garden Restaurant ®
Most Promising Restaurant In Gujarat

9
Deepali Dube
India’s Best Female Chef In Chocolates & Bakery Specialized Of The Year – 2022

10
CHARMING CHICKEN
BEST FAMILY RESTAURANT IN AMRITSAR

11
SHAIBY AGARWAL CHIRANIYA
BEST FEMALE COOKING INFLUENCER OF THE YEAR

12
Chef Anirudh Sethi
Best Restaurant Consultant of the Year 2021-2022

13
Ira Bhargava Singhal
People’s Choice Best Home Chef Of The Year

14
Darshana Jain Cakes & Cooking Classes
Among Best Cookery & Bake Classes in Nanded, Maharashtra

15
Suvir Saran
Best Chef and Cookbook Author in India

16
RAYALASEEMA SPICE
BEST MULTICUISINE FAMILY RESTAURANT

17
Malik Lotus Restaurant
Best Non Veg Restaurant in Kurnool

18
DR. D. Y. PATIL INSTITUTE OF HOTEL MANAGEMENT & CATERING
TECHNOLOGY, TATHAWADE, PUNE
MOST PROMINENT HOTEL MANAGEMENT INSTITUTE IN MAHARASHTRA

19
HAO HAO CHINESE RESTAURANT
BEST CHINESE RESTAURANT IN MANGALORE

20
DHORA FLAVOURS OF RAJASTHAN
BEST RAJASTHANI CUISINE OF THE YEAR 2022

21
SONAM PRASHANT BANKAPUR
Best Young Home Baker of The Year

22
School of Bakery & Culinary Art
Best Baking School

23
JBL ACADEMY OF CULINARY ARTS
BEST PASTRY & CULINARY ART ACADEMY OF THE YEAR

24
Betel Leaf Co
India’s Top Rated Paan Brand of the Year

25
Chef Abdul’s Tandooriwala
Best Indian BBQ restaurant chain in Pan India

26
Spicy Family Restaurant & Bar
Best Family Restaurant in South Goa

27
JUNG BAHADUR KACHORI WALA
BEST KACHORIES IN DELHI/NCR

28
Pan Aroma Restaurant, Ponda Goa.
Most Popular Fine Dine Restaurant in Goa

29
Subhash Bose Institute of Hotel Management
Best Culinary College in Eastern Region

30
INDIAN INSTITUTE OF HOTEL MANAGEMENT
Best Hotel & Hospitality Management Institute in West Bengal

31
Gracias Restaurant
Top Rated Fast Food Restaurant Of The Year

32
ASHWINDER KAUR
Best Cake & Bakery Chef of The Year

33
WHITECAPS INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF PASTRY
BEST PASTRY AND BAKING SCHOOL IN INDIA

34
Charming Chicken
People’s Choice Best Non Veg Restaurant in Amritsar

35
Pal Resorts Pvt Ltd.
People’s Choice Best Resturant in Chandigarh

36
Disha Institute Of Vocational Arts
Leading Vocational Institute in Telangana

37
ZUFRANA KHALIQUR REHMAN FAROOQUI
Best Online Baker

38
HUNDREDS HERITAGE
BEST RESTAURANT VELLORE

39
Kapoor’s Cafe
Most Loved Punjabi Restaurant In Bangalore

40
Rakshita Mehta
Best Female Food Influencer Of The Year

41
CULINARY ACADEMY OF INDIA, Hyderabad
BEST CULINARY INSTITUTE OF INDIA

42
The Mayflower
Best South Indian Restaurant

43
Dr. Harleen Kaur Home Baker Trainer
Bakery n Cakes Trainer

44
JAYANANDAN BHASKAR
Best Celebrity Executive Chef in India

45
Mad Over Chicken
Best American Cuisine Restaurant

46
LUSH GARDEN & CAFE
MOST EMERGING CAFE OF THE YEAR

47
The Art of Dumpling- Unit of Kahhak Industries Pvt Limited
India’s Largest Variety of Dumpling Studio- 2022

48
Chef Ashish Singh
Most Promising Chef Of 2022

 
“Jiya Panwar, CEO of Merit Awards & Market Research says, On behalf of Merit Awards & Market Research and India’s Most Prominent Awards, I might want to congratulate and salute every industry expert and especially our winners of India’s Most Prominent Food & Hospitality Awards- 2022, Delhi Edition. From two year has been the hardest the hotel and hospitality industry has at any point confronted, we attempt to perceive the individuals who deserve praise and to advance the hard work of the tenacious hotel and hospitality industry. In this exceptional year of the honors, more than 250 above nominations were received during the current year’s program, and the standards of entries were incredibly high. We were overwhelmed by the nature of passages this year. Congrats once again to every one of our winners.
 
It was amazing to see such countless top-quality organizations celebrating the best in their industry. India’s Most Prominent Food & Hospitality Awards – 2022 will continue to grow in other metro cities too.”
 



