TECNO’s POVA 3 Makes Debut in India; First-Ever Sale Is Live on Amazon

POVA 3 is available on Amazon at a special introductory price of INR 11,499

POVA 3 Smartphones is available in 2 variants: 4GB+ 64GB at INR 11,499 and 6GB+ 128GB at INR 12, 999



TECNO Mobile, the global premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION India, goes live with POVA 3’s first-ever sale in India on Amazon starting today. Designed especially for gaming enthusiasts and Gen Z consumers, TECNO POVA 3 is equipped with India’s first 7000mAh battery with a 33W fast charger, providing a level ahead power backup to consumers who are in need of all-day battery performance.

TECNO POVA 3 is a perfect amalgamation of performance and aesthetics that sets a new benchmark with a visually appealing design. The presence of LED notification light on the back panel of the Electric Blue variant illuminates different lighting effects for various activities. The smartphone comes with a category-defining Helio G88 processor, coupled with a 180Hz touch sampling rate, Ultra-large memory of up to 11GB via memory fusion technology. The smartphone is available in three contemporary hues – Tech Silver, Eco Black and Electric Blue.

The smartphone comes with a 50MP triple rear camera supported by RAW Super Night Algorithm that provides charming photos in dark. The professional mode allows you to adjust various settings like ISO, Shutter Speed, White Balance, etc. to get the desired professional output. TECNO POVA 3 produces loud stereo sound with its dual stereo speakers and gives a cinematic-level experience with its DTS surround Sound quality through its amazing speakers. The narrow bezels present in the smartphone with LTPS FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate gives a colossal 91% screen-to-body ratio and a smoother scrolling, gaming and viewing escapade.

POVA 3 offers a first-in-segment mighty STS-certified 7000mAh battery with a 33W Flash Charger, giving the users a whopping 53 days of standby time. The 33W Flash Charger charges 50% of the battery in just 40 minutes. Additionally, it supports 10W of reverse charging where the user can also charge other compatible devices and accessories. The presence of Graphene Film Cooling prevents the phone from heating while playing heavy graphic-induced games and prolonged usage.



The HiOS 8.6 operating system seamlessly supports the POVA 3 functioning. Its features comprise Photo Video, Video to MP3, Lighting Multi Window 3.0, Video Editor, Weak Network Optimization, Improved Smart Scenes, Improved App Twin and Master of Languages for a smoother flow of operations.

