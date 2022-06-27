Dettol Banega Swasth India Launches Diarrhoea Net Zero With Support From the Government of Uttar Pradesh

Reckitt, world’s leading consumer health and hygiene company, under its flagship campaign Dettol Banega Swasth India launched ‘Diarrhoea Net Zero’ with support from the Government of Uttar Pradesh in Lucknow today. In the next 3 years, the program will directly impact 10 million people across Uttar Pradesh addressing 26% of the burden of diarrhoea.‘Diarrhoea Net Zero’ was launched byandand other dignitaries with an aim to achieve net zero Diarrhoeal deaths among under-5 children in Uttar Pradesh. The program will follow the WHO-7-point plan for preventing and treating diarrhoea in 13 districts of Uttar Pradesh namely- Bahraich, Bulandshahar, Firozabad, Ghazipur, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Mathura, Mirzapur, Muzaffarnagar, Shravasti and Sitapur. The vision is to take this initiative to 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.Uttar Pradesh is doing phenomenal work for the upliftment of its economy and for its people. We are truly proud to have worked closely with the State Government towards creating a ‘Swachh and Swasth’ India with our programs. In the last 7 years we have touched the lives of over 10 million children in Uttar Pradesh. To further strengthen this relationship, we have launched India’s first Diarrhoea Net Zero program with the support of the Government of Uttar Pradesh. Our vision with this program is to ensure that there are Net Zero Diarrheal deaths among Under 5 children in Uttar Pradesh.”said, “Uttar Pradesh has shown tremendous improvement in several health indicators and has been recognized as the top-ranking state in incremental growth on health by NITI Aayog. Dettol Banega Swasth India, Reckitt India’s flagship purpose programme has been a partner to the state’s development journey for the past 7 years in the fields of hygiene, health and sanitation. Recognizing the role of health as a foundation for development, the programme further aims to increase its depth and breadth of engagement in the state in the next 3 years by rolling out initiatives like Dettol Diarrhoea Net Zero, which will focus on preventing under 5 mortalities due to diarrhoea by following the WHO 7-point plan.”Dettol Banega Swasth India has been consistently working to improve child health standards in India with specialized programs that address health, hygiene, and sanitation. To support Uttar Pradesh in its fight against diarrhoea, Dettol ‘Diarrhoea Net Zero’ supports the WHO 7-point plan for preventing and treating diarrhoea, which comprises of a prevention package and a treatment package.

As a part of the programme, Reckitt will create a scalable and replicable model to:

