Mary Kay Inc. Presents New Findings on Pollution and Skin Health at Society for Investigative Dermatology Conference

Mary Kay Inc., a global leader in skin care innovation, continued its ongoing support of the beauty and scientific communities recently by sponsoring the 2022 Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID) Annual Meeting and revealing new, breakthrough research at the event. Mary Kay’s new findings, in conjunction with the NYU Grossman Medical School of Environmental Medicine, found that the antioxidant complex featured in Mary Kay® TimeWise® Miracle Set 3D™ skin care line reduces the harmful effects of rural pollution and UV radiation.

“Our Research & Development team is always hard at work to develop the next skincare breakthrough or scientific discovery,” said Dr. Lucy Gildea, Mary Kay’s Chief Innovation Officer, Product and Science. “By partnering with NYU Grossman and other scientific and academic teams around the world, we ensure our company—and our products—are in the forefront of skincare innovation and health.”

Air pollution continues to grow as a worldwide health concern. Previously, Mary Kay’s science team partnered with Columbia University and discovered that air pollution’s effects on skin can be particularly dramatic, resulting in aging, dullness, and wrinkling. Air pollution creates free radicals that the skin must fight to maintain its health and youthful appearance.

This collective research indicates that Mary Kay’s topically applied novel antioxidant complex may reduce cellular damage due to stressors from both urban and rural environments – the type of cellular damage that leads to signs of premature aging. This “super” complex includes encapsulated resveratrol to fight aging and improve the look of fine lines. The products also contain Vitamin B3 to assist with water retention. Finally, an age-defying peptide finishes off the formula, packing a punch against pollution. With these benefits documented, it’s the team’s hope that more people than ever can find the correct solutions to combat the effects of pollution on their own skin.

The sponsorship and research revealed at SID are just the latest efforts by Mary Kay to reinforce the brand’s long-standing commitment to advancing skin health research and development. Mary Kay holds more than 1,600 patents for products, technologies, and packaging designs in its global portfolio.

