Quantic India Wraps up Technology Excellence Award 2022 Successfully in Mumbai

Aniruddha Mehta : Head of IT/CIO, PRINCE PIPES AND FITTINGS LTD

Ninad Raje : Director & CIO, HealthAssure Pvt. Ltd.

Prashant Pandey : CTO, Ziqitza HealthCare Ltd.

Jayant Magar : Group CIO & VP – IT, Hindustan Platinum Pvt. Ltd.

Dhaval Pandya : Corporate CIO, Piramal Enterprises Limited

Pankaj Kankar : CTPO, Reliance Retail

Kiran Komatla : Group CTO : Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd.

Prasad Dhumal : VP IT, DHL Express

Amit Yadav : Chief Manager Corporate IT, Reliance Entertainment Studios Pvt Ltd.

Vamsi Mudiam : CTO, IBM

Ankur Varshney : Dy CTO, IDBI Bank

Atanu Pramanic : Joint President & CIO, Hindalco Industries Limited

Prasad Pudipeddi : Head – Global IT & CoE, Hafele India Private Limited

Hemanth Purohit : CEO, Parahit Technologies

Arindam Dutta : Sr. Vice President – Digital and IT, CIO & CTO, Wellness Forever Medicare Limited

Rajgopal Nayak : CTO, Metro Brands Limited

Sanjay Kumar Tripathi : CDO, Bestseller India

Shobhana Lele : VP – IT, THE BOMBAY DYEING AND MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

Samir Panchal : SM – IT, Pepperfry

Sunil Sonare : Head Of IT & Systems, ITD Cementation India Ltd

Anand Tomar : Head IT, McDonalds India

Devi Shankar : President – Industrial & Logistics, Head – Data Center, ANAROCK

Vishal Gupta : Global CIO, Perzue Health Pvt. Ltd.

Ravindra Dhawan : Head of Infra and Operations, Mahindra & Mahindra

Prakash Shukla : DGM IT, Indoco Remedies Ltd.

The industry experts spoke about developing data centers at scale in the wake of accommodating India’s growing digital economy demands, on-premises and off-premises data security, and understanding risks that come with digital transformation while assessing the perfect skill set for critical roles. Technology has caused a tremendous change in how businesses function. With modern digitization, businesses are able to achieve far more than they were earlier able to in terms of innovation, profits, sales, reach and many more parameters. The event had networking opportunities as well as exhibiting opportunities of their offerings in front of the industry leaders. Companies and individuals building effective measures to drive technological advancement and build a better experience were felicitated for their achievements after careful consideration and comprehensive judgment procedure. Quantic India extends its heartiest congratulations to all winners of the Technology Excellence Award 2022.



Take a look below at who took home the big prize in each category Individual Awards



CIO of the year- Retail: Pankaj Kankar (Reliance Retail)

CIO of the Year – Retail: Rupendra Nigam (Spykar Jeans)

CIO of the Year – FMCG: AMIT BAJAJ (LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT. LTD.)

CIO of the Year – Healthcare: Vishal Gupta (Perzue HealthCare Pvt. Ltd.)

Young CIO of the Year (30-40) – Financial Services: Harish Gupta (CGTMSE)

Most Innovative CIO of the Year – Pharma: Dhaval Pandya (Piramal Enterprises)

Most Innovative CIO of the Year- Retail: MANOJ PATEL (House of Anita Dongre limited)

CIO Innovation in Digital Transformation – Manufacturing: Jayant Magar (Hindustan Platinum Pvt. Ltd.)

CIO Innovation in Intelligent Automation – Infrastructure: Kiran Naik (JSW Infrastructure Ltd)

CIO Innovation in Digital Transformation – Healthcare: Viloo Williams (Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital)

CIO Innovation in Digital Transformation – Logistics: Saugat Dutta (DP World)

CIO Innovation in Digital Transformation – Retail: Venkatesh Babu (Coffee Day Global Ltd.)

CIO Innovation in Artificial Intelligence – Healthcare: Prashant Singh (Max Healthcare Institute Limited)

CIO Innovation in Cloud Strategy – Real Estate: Sudhir Jagtap (Chandak Group)

CISO of The year-Fintech: Shashank Bajpai (ECGC Ltd)

CTO of the Year – Media & Entertainment: Amit Yadav: Reliance Entertainment Studios Pvt. Ltd.

CTO of the Year – Healthcare: Neelesh Shinde (Jupiter Hospital)

Top 10 Technology Leaders under 40: Aniruddha Mehta (Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd.)

Top 10 Technology Leaders under 40: Shobhana Lele (Bombay dyeing & manufacturing company ltd)

Top 10 Technology Leaders Under 40: Radheshyam Menaria (CELLO GROUP)

Top 10 Technology Leaders under 40: JASMIN GOHIL (SUGAR Cosmetics)

Top 10 Technology Leaders Under 40: Yogendra Singh (Barista Company)

Top 10 Technology Leaders Under 40: Neeraj Jha (The CMA CGM Global Business)

Top 10 Technology Leaders Under 40: Ajitkumar Gupta (Sadhana nitro)

Top 10 Technology Leaders Under 40: Kishor Gojiya (Marengo CIMS Hospital)

Top 10 Technology Leaders Under 50: Prosenjit Sengupta (Thermax Limited)

Top 10 Technology Leaders Under 50: Dr. Deepak Kalambkar (Safexpay)

Top 10 Technology Leaders Under 50 Award: Renu Gurumurthy (Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (ABFRL)

Top 10 Technology Leaders Under 50: Ashok Kumar (Kalpatru Power Transmission)

Top 10 Technology Leaders Under 50: Johnson David (SUBWAY)

Top 10 Technology Leaders Under 50: Jagdish Joshi (Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd)

Digital Transformational Leader – Agri Commodity: Nirvan Biswas (National Bulk Handling Corporation)

Digital Transformational Leader – Pharma: Yogesh Deshpande (Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited)

Cybersecurity Visionary Leader of the year – Ecommerce: Rajgopal Nayak (Metro Brands Limited)

Data & Analytics Leader – Manufacturing: James Macwan (JSW Steel)

Most Admired Omni-Channel Retailer of The Year: Sanjay Kumar Tripathi (Bestseller)

IT Procurement Visionary Leader of the year – Automotive: Satishkumar Kanzaria (Bajaj Auto Limited)

Next-Generation Leadership – Banks: Vishal Rathod (NKGSB Bank)



Here’s a list of Teams and Companies that bags the Technology Excellence Award in various categories:



Team and Company Awards



Best Use of Cloud Services – Financial Services: CGTMSE

Best Use of Cloud Services – Ecommerce: Metro Brands Limited

Best cloud implementation-Retail: CaratLane Trading Pvt. Ltd.

Best cloud implementation – Healthcare: Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.

Best Information Technology Team of the year – Retail: Bestseller

Best Information Technology Team of the year – Healthcare: Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital

Best Information Technology Department of the year – Healthcare: KD Hospital

Best Information Technology Department of the year – Pharma: Indoco Remedies Ltd

Best User Engagement Project-Retail: Asian Paints

Best User Engagement Project – Real Estate: L&T Realty

Best Digital Transformation Project-Retail: Asian Paints

Best Digital Transformation Project- FMCG: LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.

Best Digital Transformation Project – Manufacturing: Kalpatru Power Transmission

Best Digital Transformation Project – Pharma: TCG Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd.

Best Digital Transformation Project – Healthcare: Saifee Hospital Trust

Best Data Science Project – Healthcare: IKS HEALTH

Best Tech of the Year (Infrastructure)-Manufacturing: Exide Industries Limited

Best AI / ML implementation – Agri Commodity: National Bulk Handling Corporation

Best Place to Work in IT 2021 – Logistics: DHL Express (India) Pvt Ltd

IT Project Team of the Year-Retail: Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (ABFRL)

IT Project Team of the Year – Banks: Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd

IT Project Team of the Year- Manufacturing: Cera Sanitaryware

IT Team of the Year – Ecommerce: Pepperfry Ltd

Digital Business Innovation Awards – Infrastructure: JSW Infrastructure Ltd

Digital business innovation – Health and Wellness: Ziqitza HealthCare Ltd

Digital Business Innovation Awards – Healthcare: Jehangir Hospital

Digital Business Innovation Awards – Ecommerce: SUGAR Cosmetics

Disruptive Technology Innovation Award – Insurance: Magma HDI General Insurance

Digital Business Innovation Awards – Manufacturing: Nuvoco

Disruptive Technology Innovation Award – Manufacturing: Blue Star Limited

Disruptive Technology Innovation Award- Healthcare: Max Healthcare Institute Limited

Disruptive Technology Innovation Award – Retail: Wellness Forever Medicare Ltd

Digital Customer Experience Transformation Initiative – Fintech: IDBI BANK

Digital Customer Experience Transformation Initiative-Manufacturing: CEAT LIMITED

Digital Customer Experience Transformation Initiative – NBFC: SBICAP Securities Ltd

Organizational Response to the Pandemic – Manufacturing: Hindalco Industries Limited

Organizational Response to the Pandemic-Healthcare: P.D Hinduja Hospital

Innovative Application of The Year – Manufacturing: ACC Limited – Concrete Division

Sustainability through Technology Award – Manufacturing: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

Sustainability through Technology Award – Retail: Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. (HRPL)

Sustainable Organization of the Year – Pharma: Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Sustainability through Technology Award-Healthcare: P.D Hinduja Hospital

Development Team of the Year – Pharma: Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd.

Leadership in Infrastructure Transformation – Ecommerce: BookMyShow

Leadership in Infrastructure Transformation – AMC: Trust Mutual Fund



End Note: End Note: Quantic India’s Technology Excellence Awards concluded the event gloriously with huge presence from the technology industry. It provided a stage to the technology companies that are working hard to strive in the dynamic and fast-paced business environment. Quantic India would like to thank partners who supported the company in the smooth conduct of this event: IBM, Parahit Technologies, Ctrl S, Map My India, Okta, Nividous and Anarock.

