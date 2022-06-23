ParentYourWay: Philips Avent With Momspresso Launch an Eye-Opening Film, Focussing on New Daddies

Business Wire IndiaPhilips Avent recently teamed up with Momspresso.com, to carry out a fun and insightful social experiment to mark Father’s Day 2022. Featuring young parents discussing their roles and woes in parenting, the #ParentYourWay (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8K5Lt3Y8-5E) social experiment found that while dads are doing their best, they still want to learn and do a lot more for their family but there is not enough support system for them.

The #ParentYourWay film showcases the participating young couples answering questions about their roles in parenting, when the dads realize their wives do a major chunk of the heavy lifting. The film finds that moms when faced with parenting queries reach out to mom, friends, mom groups, Office colleagues and Online mommy groups while for dads its only wife, or Internet (which is overwhelming).

The dads endearingly suggest that they want to go the extra mile to care of the babies and help their wives too! The adorable reactions from the dads combined with the understanding smiles and words from their wives make for the perfect reflection of the co-parenting experience.

Vidyut Kaul Head Personal Health, Philips India Subcontinent, said, “At Philips Avent, we understand how quickly the family dynamic is changing. New-age dads are more than eager to do a lot more, from feeding babies to tending to kids when they’re sick. To help dads get the right information from a trusted source, we are hosting parenting boot camps with experts allowing them to gain the skills needed to be the daddies they want to be! These exciting boot camps not only educate dads but encourage them to #ParentYourWay which, invariably, is the best way. We are delighted to have Momspresso.com join hands with us and helping us connect with so many moms and dads through such a heart-warming film.”

An extension to the #ParentYourWay campaign, Philips Avent also hosted a Bootcamp focusing on co-parenting for parents along with Momspresso.com. Held at the Westin, Gurgaon on June 5th, the event was a chock-full of engaging activities and an informative panel discussion. In an engaging discussion, with Paediatrician, Lactation consultant and group of inquisitive fathers, mothers and even pregnant couples address questions on breastfeeding, daddies’ role in burping, feeding, and swaddling. The event was a massive success and garnered a reach of 2M+ on Instagram.

Speaking at the event, Prashant Sinha, Co-founder & COO, Momspresso.com, said, “At Momspresso.com, it brings us joy to connect women with the brands that add meaningful value to their lives and make their journey more beautiful. #ParentYourWay with Philips Avent gave us this and a lot more. At the end of the event, we had happy parents, empowered with new skills and information, to parent their way as a team. We could not have imagined a better outcome!”

The social experiment and supporting event were a second leg to Philips Avent’s #ParentYourWay campaign which was launched on Mother’sDay earlier this year to create conversations around the importance of breastfeeding and how parenting is about trusting one’s instincts. The brand also held a Dad’s Bootcamp in May where guest speaker Yuvraj Singh spoke about his ongoing parenting journey to inspire parents.

