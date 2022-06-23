Angel One Adds the Title of ‘The Best Place to Work in Fintech’ to Its Name and Becomes One of the Top 100 Best Workplaces in India

Business Wire IndiaFintech company Angel One Limited (formerly known as Angel Broking Limited) has bagged multiple recognitions to emerge as one of the best places to work in India. The company has bagged a spot amongst the Top 100 Best Workplaces in India and as the Best Fintech Workplace in the industry, recognized by Great Place to Work® Institute.



The company has created a great workplace for all its employees by excelling in Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride and Camaraderie. Angel One is a Great Place to Work-Certified organization for the sixth consecutive year. The Economic Times listed the fintech company amongst India’s Best Companies to Work For in 2022. It also found a spot in India’s Best Workplaces in Fintech 2022 list and was recognized as India’s Best Workplaces™ in BFSI 2022 for the fourth time.



Angel One’s permanent work from anywhere policy and flexible working hours policy offers employees the liberty to work to the best of their capabilities. The company fosters an intrapreneurial and innovation culture with a Failure Club, where Angelites come together and share their failure stories. The fintech company has initiatives like Design Lab where employees pitch their innovative ideas to a panel of sharks.



Best in class talent is hired laterally from top product companies to create a compelling peer group to exchange insights about best practices and build a standout Fintech organisation. Supporting an overall startup culture, the company has an open and collaborative work environment to build highly scalable and resilient solutions. Angel One also has a robust reward and recognition system that ensures credit goes where it is due. Further, maternity, paternity, and adoption leave create an inclusive environment and promote diversity in the workplace.



Talking about the achievements, Mr. Narayan Gangadhar, Chief Executive Officer, Angel One Ltd, said, “It is imperative to provide employees with a workplace where they feel free to share their ideas and bring innovation to the work that they are doing. Our flexible work policies ensure that people can work when they feel the most productive. It is beneficial both for the employees and the company. We are constantly in the process of addressing the employee needs and transforming the work processes accordingly.”

The recognitions for the company have been possible because of its exciting, dynamic and agile work environment. It offers its employees the freedom to ideate, innovate, express, solve and create a customer experience with cutting-edge technology and digital-first products.

