Fibocom and Aetina Collaborate to Bring 5G Release 16 Capabilities to AI Edge Computer Based on NVIDIA® Jetson Xavier™ NX

Fibocom (Stock Code: 300638), a global leading provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solutions and wireless communication modules, announced the collaboration with Aetina Corporation, the provider of high-performance GPGPU and edge AI computing solutions, during Embedded World 2022. The joint effort aims to bring high-speed, ultra-reliable and low-latency 5G capacities, enabled by Fibocom’s 5G R16-compliant module FM160-EAU, to Aetina’s AN810-XNX AI edge computing platform, empowering robotics, UAV, industrial IoT, smart healthcare and more.

Combining Artificial Intelligence (AI) and IoT, dubbed AIoT, has opened up new possibilities for an era of smarter, faster decision-making. The rapid reaction time that AIoT offers is the result of shifting computing power to the edge. Based on NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX, Aetina AN810-XNX is the world’s leading platform for high-performance and energy-efficient AI computing. This edge computing platform fully supports M.2 device with extension slot, that assist developers expand their systems communication ability, I/O connectivity flexibly and quickly.

5G allows AIoT to overcome the data-transmission bottleneck, while analyzing and learning from data with rapid precision. Compliant with 3GPP Release16 (R16) standards, Fibocom FM160-EAU is a high-performance 5G M.2 module supporting NR Carrier Aggregation (CA), which optimizes 5G user experience with lightning-fast speed, extended coverage, boosted throughput and increased capacity. Embedded in Aetina AN810-XNX AI edge computing platform, FM160-EAU delivers enhanced 5G R16 capabilities to the edge, allowing businesses and industry benefit from intelligent and autonomous decision-making.

Moving forward, Fibocom and Aetina will deepens relationship, optimizing AI edge computing solutions based on Nvidia Jetson AGX Orin platform with high-performance 5G module featuring latest 3GPP standards. In collaboration with industry partners, Fibocom and Aetina are committed to enhance the development of 5G AIoT.

“Aetina has been building a wide and strong ecosystem network in global edge AI industry,” said Austin Lin, Jetson Series Product Division Head, Aetina. “This partnership with Fibocom benefits our clients with their growing demand of developing reliable AI platforms with real-time connectivity at the edge.”

“Our collaboration with Aetina reflects Fibocom’s commitment to building out the AIoT world,” said Simon Tao, General Manager of MBB Product Management Dept., Fibocom. “By bringing 5G capacities to the edge, AIoT can deliver on the full promise of its potential, ushering in a new era of massive connectivity that will revolutionize how we live, work and play.”

About Aetina

Aetina Corporation, founded in 2012 in Taipei, Taiwan, is a leading provider of high-performance GPGPU and Jetson edge AI computing solutions for embedded applications. With a focus on the industrial market, we provide industrial components and longevity services, and we are also an integrator in the AIoT market, easing customer pain points by offering smart, innovative, and reliable GPU solutions that satisfy their needs.

About Fibocom

Fibocom is a leading global provider of wireless communication modules and solutions in the sector of IoT (Internet of Things), as well as the first stock-listed (Stock Code:300638) wireless module provider in China. We provide end-to-end IoT wireless communication solutions for telecom operators, IoT equipment manufacturers, and IoT system integrators. With over two decades’ engagement in M2M and IoT communication technology and extensive expertise, we are capable of independently developing high-performance wireless communication modules including 5G, LTE/LTE-A, NB-IoT/LTE-M, Android Smart, Automotive, WCDMA/HSPA(+), GSM/GPRS, Wi-Fi, GNSS, etc. Besides reliable, convenient, safe and intelligent IoT communication solutions for almost all vertical industries, we are also geared to customize the best and optimal IoT modules and solutions catering to your special requirements.

