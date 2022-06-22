ExpressVPN Exits India in Light of New Anti-privacy Rules

Business Wire India

In light of the new directives for VPNs being introduced in India, ExpressVPN announced it has removed its Indian-based VPN servers.

Harold Li, vice President, ExpressVPN says, “With a recent data law introduced in India requiring all VPN providers to store user information for at least five years, ExpressVPN has made the very straightforward decision to remove our Indian-based VPN servers. We refuse to ever put our users’ data at risk.

“It is our policy to never allow logging, and we have also specifically designed our VPN servers to not be able to log, including by running in RAM. Data centers are unlikely to be able to accommodate this policy and our server architecture under this new regulation, and thus there is no path forward other than to no longer have physical VPN servers in India.

“As a company focused on protecting privacy and freedom of expression online, ExpressVPN will continue to fight to keep users connected to the open and free internet with privacy and security, no matter where they are located. This issue is new nor unique in the current geopolitical landscape, so we have been able to move quickly and adjust our infrastructure to maintain the integrity of our VPN services.”

For anyone still wishing to connect to VPN locations in India, ExpressVPN is providing two virtual server locations: India (via Singapore) and India (via UK).

You can read more about it in our blog post: https://www.expressvpn.com/blog/remove-india-vpn-servers/

What is a virtual server?

With a virtual server, the registered IP address matches the country you have chosen to connect to, while the server is physically located in another country. Virtual servers are used, where necessary, to provide faster, more reliable connections. ExpressVPN has been operating its “India (via UK)” server location for several years.

