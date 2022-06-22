Diane Wang Attends B20 Forum Calling for the Collaboration in Cross-Border E-Commerce and Digital Capability Building for Global Women Empowerment

Business Wire India

To encourage inclusive, resilient, and sustainable global economic growth through empowering women, the B20 Indonesia Women in Business Action Council (B20 WiBAC) held a forum on the theme of Accelerating Inclusion of Women MSMEs in The Global Economy on June 17, 2022.

Diane Wang, Co-Chair of the B20 Indonesia Women in Business Action Council, and Founder, Chairperson & CEO of DHgate Group, attended the forum as a panelist, addressed the topic of enabling digital skill training, professional women community, as well as multilateral cooperation to accelerate cross-border knowledge sharing and technical support in financial, investment, and digital inclusion for women MSMEs globally.

Other attendees included Shinta Kamdani, Chair of B20 Indonesia, Ira Noviarti, Chair of the B20 Indonesia Women in Business Action Council, and CEO, President Director of Unilever Indonesia, and other high-profile government officials, private sector business leaders, business associations, CSOs, NGOs, philanthropists, women networks and platforms, as well as other relevant stakeholders. In total, the forum was attended by 150 offline participants and around 1,000 online participants from G20 member countries.

“Digitalization offers enormous opportunities for women’s empowerment, and for more equal participation in labor markets, financial markets, and entrepreneurship. In fact, entrepreneurship is often the only alternative for labor force participation for women in emerging markets. However, even in the most developed G20 countries, lower female enrolment rates in higher education deter women from fully realizing the chances offered by digitalization. An APEC Women Digital Usage Survey showed that 63% of female respondents referred to a ‘lack of professional digital skills’ and more than 50% expressed a strong need for training in digital tools,” Diane said, pointing out the critical challenges confronting women who engage in entrepreneurship.

Diane believes that lowering the barriers to accessing digitalization is key to helping more women embark on the path of entrepreneurship, saying, “To empower more people with knowledge and skills to monetize social impact, DHgate launched MyyShop, a one-stop social commerce SaaS platform in 2020. We are aiming to lower the barrier for people to start and run a cross-border e-commerce business, help MSMEs, and especially entry-level merchants and individuals succeed using the social commerce tools and services available through the MyyShop platform.”

Moreover, the accessibility for everyone to obtain entrepreneurial ability in social e-commerce is also the primary approach to empowering local MSMEs to go global via digital platforms including cross-border e-commerce.

The APEC CBET, a Cross-Border E-commerce Training program launched by DHgate in 2014, offers e-learning courses with the most practical and hands-on knowledge, skills, and entrepreneurial guidance via live broadcasting. This program has successfully trained hundreds of thousands of MSMEs, women entrepreneurs, and policymakers across more than 50 economies over the past 7 years; in the past year alone, 100,000 participants have been successfully trained. The project has been recognized and endorsed by leaders of the UN, APEC, and G20 countries.

On the other hand, it is also fundamental to make concrete progress in promoting women empowerment initiatives by leveraging local networks to enhance the impact of cooperation across different markets. In recent years, DHgate has not only worked closely with the B20 but also joined force with the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) and BRICS Women Business Alliance (WBA) to deliver women empowerment programs and e-learning opportunities. This includes the Women Connect Global Summit, Her Power Women Entrepreneurship Competition, and the APEC CBET programs around the globe, with contributions and endorsements from leaders in the UN, B20, ABAC, BRICS, private sector, and many more.

“This year, we are glad to witness the initiation of OGWE (One Global Women Empowerment) by WiBAC, and I am willing to work together with all parties to develop several pilot workshops through the OGWE platform, within China or other markets. I believe this helps us to better communicate with G20 representatives, and likely achieve more consensus regarding future development,” Diane said, ending her speech by reiterating her strong willingness to further collaborate more resources and deliver more women empowerment projects together.

About MyyShop

MyyShop, a cross-border e-commerce Software as a Service (SaaS) platform launched by DHgate in 2020, aims to help MSMEs, especially entry-level merchants and individuals with social influence, run their own online stores as direct sellers, turn their impact into a good business. Committed to engaging everyone in global trade, MyyShop connects Chinese manufacturing capacity with private domain traffic to lower the barrier of opening and operating a cross-border e-commerce business, with its advantages in smart product recommendation, social commerce site builder, cross-border marketing services, and smart logistics. For more information, please visit MyyShop.com and follow @MyyShopOfficial

About DHgate

Founded in 2004, DHgate has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China. Through our global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, we reach millions of people with trusted products and services. As of December 31, 2021, DHgate served more than 46 million registered buyers from 223 countries and regions by connecting them to over 2.4 million sellers in China and other countries, with over 37 million live listings on the platform annually. For more information, please visit dhgate.com and follow @DHgate.com.

