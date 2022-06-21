US-India Strategic Partnership Forum to Honor Warburg Pincus CEO Chip Kaye, and ReNew Founder and CEO Sumant Sinha With 2022 Global Leadership Award

Business Wire India

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) announced the dates for its 2022 Annual Leadership Summit, “Celebrating 75 Years of U.S.-India Partnership”. The program will convene in a hybrid format the week of July 18, 2022.



This year, USISPF will recognize Chip Kaye, the CEO of Warburg Pincus, and Sumant Sinha, the Founder, Chairman and CEO of ReNew Power with the Global Leadership Award 2022 for their exceptional leadership in global financial investments and renewable energy projects in India.



Congratulating the awardees, John Chambers, Chairman of the USISPF Board, said, “This year, we honor two USISPF Board Members for their contributions to strengthening business ties between the U.S. and India. Chip and Sumant have been tireless advocates for a more vital U.S.-India economic partnership and we are grateful for their leadership on our Board.”



Mukesh Aghi, President and CEO of USISPF said, “It was Chip who led Warburg Pincus’s investment in Bharti Airtel over two decades back that paved the way through for global private equity firms to start looking at India, and Sumant has emerged as a leader in the new and renewable energy industry. ReNew has already done a lot of work for a sustainable future. Sumant built Renew as an entrepreneur, instilled world-class governance, and providing leading U.S. investors in the first opportunity to invest in Indian renewables and educating global stakeholders in the India opportunity along the way. We are honored to present these two leaders with the 2022 USISPF Global Leadership Awards.”



Chip Kaye has led Warburg Pincus for the past two decades, including during the firm’s expansion into Asia. Under Chip Kaye’s leadership, Warburg Pincus opened their first Asia office in 1994, paving the way for other global private equity firms to enter the region.



Accepting this award, he said, “I share my gratitude for this meaningful recognition with my Warburg Pincus India colleagues who, for more than 25 years, have played a growth catalyst role by partnering with innovative companies in the region. We appreciate our long-standing relationships with Indian entrepreneurs and look forward to continuing to partner with talented management teams to build valuable, sustainable companies.”



Sumant Sinha founded ReNew Power in 2011 and has grown it to become India’s largest renewable energy company. ReNew now generates almost 2% of India’s total electricity annually, and in doing so helps mitigate half a per cent of India’s carbon emissions in a year.



Acknowledging the award, Sumant said, “I am deeply honored and humbled to accept the USISPF 2022 Leadership Award. This recognition is made more meaningful as it comes at a time when businesses in both the U.S. and India are increasing collaboration across sectors; with a focus on innovation, the clean energy transition, fighting climate change, sustainability, and green supply chains. Both countries share similar democratic values and foster a culture of collaboration, inclusion, diversity, innovation and of not accepting the status quo. I am proud that, as chairman of ReNew Power, I have had the opportunity and privilege to contribute to deepening business and economic ties between both nations.”



This year, USISPF for the first time will also give the Distinguished Services Award for contributions to strengthening defense ties between the U.S. and India. The honorees will be General James Mattis, U.S. Marine Corps (Ret.), Former U.S. Secretary of Defense, Davies Family Distinguished Fellow, Hoover Institution, and General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Former Chief of Army Staff, Indian Army. During his time as Secretary of Defense, General Mattis took India to new heights as a strategic partner with the United States and emphasized a commitment to shared values of a safe and secure, prosperous, and free Indo-Pacific. During his time as Chief of Staff of the Indian Army, General Naravane helped to modernize the Indian army, along with improving defense partnerships and growing interoperability between the U.S. and India. USISPF is honored to celebrate these two individuals for their significant contributions to the U.S.-India defense relationship.



The awards ceremony will be part of a hybrid event taking place in Washington D.C. on July 21. The ceremony will be followed by a panel discussion with the honorees.

