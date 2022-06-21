NIIT Awarded the Transformational Platform for Professional Learning in New-Age Technologies at the Digital Leadership Conclave 2022 by Dataquest

Business Wire India

NIIT Limited, a leading global talent development corporation, has been recognised as the ‘Transformational platform for professional learning in new-age technologies’ by India’s leading IT magazines, Dataquest. NIIT won this award under the education category at the 29th edition of the Digital Leadership Conclave 2022 held by the publication. The award was received by Archit Shankar, Head of Marketing, Career Education Business, NIIT Ltd.



Speaking on the achievement, Abhishek Arora, EVP and Business Head, Skills and Careers Business, NIIT Ltd. said, “It is an honor for NIIT Digital to be recognized at Dataquest’s 29th Digital Leadership Conclave 2022. This award acknowledges NIIT Digital’s impactful work in transforming education through the use of technology. We are constantly working to provide outcome-driven and technology led learning interventions that are in line with the industry’s ever-changing requirements. This award reinforces our vision of enabling learners with live interactive learning and mentoring throughout their learning cycle, from onboarding to placement.”



The NIIT Digital platform has been playing an integral role in connecting corporate and individual learners seamlessly. It has been enabling an environment for improving learning, effectiveness, and efficiency. With the aim to provide deep learning, NIIT Digital not only provides new age, online, instructor-led tech programmes, but also provides placement assurance to truly transform the lives of the learners. Delivered in an interactive format, the platform assists in bridging the gap between the needs of the tech industry and the job readiness of learners.



NIIT Digital has been providing a series of aspirational New-age Career Programs to supplement and contribute to the digital transformation that is taking place across the country. The company has been providing programs such as Product & Software Engineering, Data Science, Digital Marketing, Cloud computing, cyber security, Game Development, 5G certification program, and more. These online programmes, which are delivered in a live and interactive format, assist in bridging the gap between the needs of the tech industry and day-1 job readiness of learners.



Congratulating NIIT on the achievement Sunil Rajguru Editor, Dataquest said, “The Digital Leadership Conclave 2022 honoured and recognized people and organizations which have been doing remarkable work in Intelligent Enterprises, Workplace, cloud adoption for business growth, enhancing customer experience etc. These are the places that have been having an extraordinary impact on industries such as education, healthcare, and manufacturing amongst others. We congratulate NIIT Digital for winning The Digital Leader Award 2021 in “Education Category” for their remarkable role in professional learning in new-age technologies and wish them all the best to curate more such revolutionary learning solutions in the times to come as well.”



The Digital Leadership Conclave 2022 by Dataquest is one of the most prestigious events that acknowledges organizations doing remarkable work in various industries. The 29th edition of the Conclave 2022 was focused on Next Gen Enterprise, workplace, cloud adoption for business growth, enhancing customer experience, enabling modern infrastructure and Future of Workplace and remarkable work in various industries such as Education, Manufacturing, Healthcare etc.



For more information on the awards, please visit:

https://www.dqindia.com/dataquest-honors-ict-awards-winners-at-29th-digital-leadership-conclave/

(Disclaimer: NIIT Ltd. does not have any relation with the awarding agency and has nothing to do with the process and screening of the awards.)

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...