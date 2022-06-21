NAVER Cloud hosts Korea’s first Sovereign Cloud-based HSM Service powered by Thales

Business Wire India

NAVER Cloud hosts Korea’s first cloud-based hardware security module (HSM) as-a-service to simplify meeting strict demands of major regulatory and industry mandates

New solution supports easy security management and convenience, providing independent key management and configuration and management services

Thales today announced it is helping NAVER Cloud launch the first Korean sovereign cloud HSM as-a-service powered by Thales’ industry-leading Luna Network Hardware Security Module. The new service helps businesses meet the strict regulatory and industry mandates for control of their data and encryption as they transition from on-premises environments to a cloud or hybrid environments.

The new NAVER Cloud HSM-as-a-service allows customers to maintain independent ownership of their encryption keys, thus improving security management, control and convenience. NAVER Cloud performs all the required configuration and management so customers can focus on the services they provide.

“Luna Network HSM is a highly certified and proven solution in the market for over two decades. Through the partnership with NAVER Cloud, Korean customers can leverage Luna Network HSM to enhance their data security by HSM as a service. We are excited to support the security needs of domestic industry through collaboration with more Korean companies, and to help Korean customers to ensure data sovereignty,” said Raymond Yeung, Senior Director, Greater China & Korea, Data Protection products at Thales.

Thales’ Luna Network HSM enables encryption and decryption functions, fast and powerful performance as well as flexibility across environments including hybrid and multi-cloud. It supports business continuity by complying with various international regulations and standards for cloud environments as well as cryptographic algorithms specific to Korea. The solution has been certified for its versatility and security and is deployed in many public cloud environments.

NAVER Cloud is the first Korean cloud operator to provide cloud-based HSM services. It has built a robust portfolio of security solutions and plans to gradually expand its offer of cloud-based HSM services to financial, public, and private sectors across the globe as well as meeting the needs of its domestic market and the growing demand for data sovereignty.

“We are very pleased to have collaborated with Thales on developing the first cloud-based HSM service in Korea. We were able to develop the service smoothly and provide a service that supports clients to ensure compliance without any upfront expense,” said Tak-Kyun Koh, Development Team Leader of NAVER Cloud.

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies, investing in digital and “deep tech” innovations – connectivity, big data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and quantum technologies – to build a confident future crucial for the development of our societies. The Group provides its customers – businesses, organizations and governments – in the defense, aeronautics, space, transport, and digital identity and security domains with solutions, services and products that help them fulfil their critical role, consideration for the individual being the driving force behind all decisions.

Thales has 81,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2021, the Group generated sales of €16.2 billion.

