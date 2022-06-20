Press Release India

Vistaar Finance Gets a Rating Upgrade to ‘A’ With Stable Outlook From ICRA

Vistaar Finance, an NBFC lending to MSMEs in India, has received an upgrade in its credit rating as per ICRA rating rationale dated [17th June, 2022]. The long term credit rating of the Company has been upgraded from [ICRA] A- (Stable) to [ICRA] A (Stable). The upgrade in the credit rating is after a detailed analysis of Company’s performance including the impact of Covid-19 period.
 
Company has exceptionally managed the portfolio growth and credit risks by constantly being in touch with the ground realities considering the changing economic scenarios affected by Covid-19.
 
Founded by Brahmanand Hegde & Ramakrishna Nishtala in 2010, Company today has [~2,100] employees with an institutionalized framework in place. Vistaar finance will continue to focus on lending to MSMEs through its deep understanding of specific customer segments, fulfilling their financial needs through customised products and simple processes.

