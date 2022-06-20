Cirium Moves Towards Becoming the Standard for Airline CO2 Emissions Reporting

Business Wire India

Cirium develops a methodology to calculate the most accurate, historic, and predicted flight emissions data in the marketplace

American Airlines and Virgin Atlantic Airways commend Cirium’s approach for estimating fuel burn and allocating emissions at a passenger level

Leading insurance firm, Zurich, partners with Cirium to measure their corporate travel emissions and influence their travel strategies

Cirium, the aviation analytics company, has developed an advanced methodology to provide a standard and accurate picture of CO2 emissions and fuel burn calculations per flight and aircraft seat.

Jeremy Bowen, CEO at Cirium said: “The level of precision and accuracy of Cirium’s CO2 emissions calculations far exceeds estimates generally available today.”

American Airlines and Virgin Atlantic Airways each have independently commended Cirium for the superior approach and accuracy of Cirium’s fuel burn estimations through their own extensive analysis.

Holly Boyd-Boland, Vice President, Corporate Development at Virgin Atlantic said: “Virgin Atlantic operates one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets across the Atlantic. Accurate measuring, monitoring, and forecasting of CO2 emissions is critical as we target and monitor progress to Net Zero 2050, allowing us to better understand our environmental impact. Importantly, it also provides a tool to empower our customers to track and choose airlines with the lowest carbon footprint. Cirium is leading the way in this field, building data and forecasting capabilities that are the most accurate we have seen to date, as verified against our own historical fuel burn and emissions data.”

Jill Blickstein, Head of ESG, at American Airlines said: “To reduce our emissions and reach Net Zero by 2050, we’re taking action to run a more fuel-efficient operation with more fuel-efficient aircraft powered increasingly by low-carbon fuel. And we’re holding ourselves accountable by becoming the first airline in the world with a 2035 target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative. Reducing aviation’s emissions will require partnership among the airlines, our suppliers and our customers – and it’s important to build those partnerships on sound emissions data and calculations. Cirium brings deep aviation expertise to the table on this important topic, and the approach they’ve taken considers numerous variables of an aircraft and its operations.”

Cirium has fused numerous data elements including but not limited to, aircraft and engine specifications, airline schedules, and actual flight operations to create a holistic view of the actual emissions footprint. This enables Cirium clients to view the emissions by operator, aircraft type or geographical region and on a historical, or predictive basis, solving a variety of use cases.

“Our mission is to establish the standard for accurate fuel burn and carbon emissions data to empower the aviation industry to deliver on its sustainability targets. For the industry to achieve their goals of halving CO2 emissions by 2050 compared with 2005, a clear methodology is needed,” said Bowen. “We are thrilled to have our model corroborated by leading carriers around the globe.”

The emissions data can also be merged with passenger booking information to provide corporations with their carbon footprint. This enables corporations to gain more insight into their emissions and uncover where opportunities exist to reduce their emissions, and help travelers understand their own carbon footprint associated with the flights they choose.

Cirium’s unrivaled emissions data is being used by leading corporate travel departments, including organizations such as Zurich Insurance, a global insurance firm. Zurich is using Cirium’s calculations to measure their corporate travel emissions, explore opportunities to reduce emissions, and empower their employees to make better travel decisions.

Kara Brayton, Assistant Vice President, Head of Corporate Travel Management at Zurich said: “It’s been exciting to collaborate with Cirium under a proof-of-concept, utilizing data to help provide Zurich with insight to better inform our employees around the carbon impact of their decisions when booking airfare.”

“With travel being such a large category of emissions, these types of relationships are key to leading sustainable business travel programs of the future. I am thankful for Cirium’s willingness to engage and explore a personalized solution with us.”

Cirium’s CO2 emissions calculations are being made available through existing products in Cirium’s portfolio and in new products, to meet the evolving market needs.

About Cirium

Cirium brings together powerful data and analytics to keep the world moving. Delivering insight, built from decades of experience in the sector, enabling travel companies, aircraft manufacturers, airports, airlines and financial institutions, among others, to make logical and informed decisions which shape the future of travel, growing revenues and enhancing customer experiences. Cirium is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The shares of RELX PLC are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

