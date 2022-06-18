Designer Sanjukta Dutta Donates for Flood Victims. Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma Expresses Gratitude Over Tweet

Business Wire India

Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded and appreciated the benevolent gesture of renowned Designer Sanjukta Dutta for helping the flood affected people in the state by donating a sum of Rs. 1 lakh towards the CM Relief Fund. An official tweet of the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam has stated about this contribution. This act coming from a well-known personality such as Sanjukta Dutta who has not only contributed towards bringing the age-old art of Assamese handlooms to the global stage but also has always been a patron to causes that help uplift the community, would surely act as inspiration for many more.

Every year the state witnesses threatening flood situations during the rainy season and this year is being no exception. According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), lakhs of people have been impacted due to rain and floods in many districts of the state. The current wave of floods has impacted more than thousand villages and forced these people to take shelter in the relief camps. Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has been working closely with authorities at the Relief Camps and distribution centers to help the affected people in the maximum possible way. His constant effort and relentless work within the state is surely bound to overcome the ongoing situation soon. This leadership and team spirit has also inspired many other prominent people to come forward to help the state at this crucial time of need.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...