CP PLUS, India’s No. 1 CCTV Brand, Expands With World’s Largest and State-of-the-Art, Futuristic Manufacturing Facility in Andhra Pradesh

CP PLUS, India’s leading CCTV brand, began producing surveillance devices locally in India in its Manufacturing facility in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh 5 years ago. And since then, the brand has enhanced its manufacturing capabilities to reach the plant’s maximum production capacity of 1Mn units a month.



Now to meet the growing demand, CP PLUS has put up another manufacturing unit in Kadappa District, Andhra Pradesh. With the production commencing in Q2, 2022-23, this new facility will have 3 times the production capability vis-à-vis the existing capacity i.e. 3Mn Surveillance units per month, which will make it the World’s Largest Manufacturing Unit for Surveillance Products, outside China and 3rd largest in the entire world when including China.



The CP PLUS manufacturing facility Kadappa in the state of Andhra Pradesh has been integrated with the world’s latest Fuji made state-of-the-art technology SMT Lines and semi-Robotic Assembly & packaging Lines. All production area has been designed with ESD flooring, dust-free and air-conditioned environment to achieve world’s best quality of products.



This manufacturing facility has a wide range of Reliability Test Equipment to ensure High quality of products manufactured and also to qualify for various certifications required in Tenders and by Govt. of India organizations like RDSO, AAI, PWD, Indian Navy, etc.



Mr. Aditya Khemka, Managing Director of CP PLUS expressed his intentions to further expand the production capacities manifolds in the future. “Backed by our R&D proficiency, we have plans in action to further augment our capabilities and become many times larger than the current size to produce 6 Mn units per month in near future to make our brand more and more Atmanirbhar in order to accomplish our PM’s dream and to make India truly self-reliant.



In addition, we have 10 acres of additional land for which we have firm plans to develop facilities for Backward Integration in the CCTV domain. CCTV & Recorders’ components like Housing, Cables, and Adapters among the others are placed in the first phase of manufacturing which will lead to an actual increase in Local Content in manufacturing and go another mile in the localization and indigenization process of CCTV manufacturing in India!



With visible Govt. support, we do foresee Exports of Surveillance products in near future from this stupendous production facility.”



All these areas of high-volume production, Backward Integration & Exports will attribute to a larger employment generation for the country, especially for Women as the brand’s current workforce consists of 90% of female workers.



Manufacturing for other domestic and international brands, CP PLUS has also become the largest Indian OEM and ODM as well, giving strong competition to Chinese companies and reaching the leading spot in the entire surveillance industry.



CP PLUS is a pioneer Indian brand responsible for leading the security and surveillance industry in the country for many years now. Since its very beginning, CP PLUS has dominated the CCTV industry by introducing affordable solutions and a reliable sense of security to the general public and creating awareness about enhancing public safety. Now, the brand’s name itself has become a synonym for CCTV in many parts of the country.



Being a leading brand in the surveillance industry, CP PLUS has successfully conducted hundreds of government projects, securing railway and police stations, air and sea ports, government institutions, public roads, and even entire smart cities.



Currently, CP PLUS is also in talks with the Government of India to introduce the PLI scheme for the Surveillance industry and also about amendments to the Public Safety Act to further improve Electronics Security for India and its public.



The growth and popularity CP PLUS has witnessed every step of the way successfully placed the brand at the forefront of the surveillance industry, so much so that now CP PLUS is not just India’s No. 1 surveillance equipment manufacturer but also has the largest production facility for security and surveillance products anywhere outside of China in the whole world.

