2022 Safety and Security Summit @ Esri UC to Showcase Building Resilient Communities

Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced the detailed agenda of the 2022 Safety and Security Summit @ Esri UC, the world’s largest GIS event dedicated to public safety, emergency management, and national security.

Formerly the National Security and Public Safety Summit (NSPSS), the event is part of Esri User Conference (Esri UC), a gathering that brings together GIS users seeking to meet challenges in their organizations and throughout the world, using the most powerful mapping and analytics platform on the planet.

The Safety and Security Summit @ Esri UC is an opportunity for public safety professionals to collaborate and learn how location intelligence provides a road map to resilience in a world with risks that are more complex, interconnected, and systemic than ever. From natural, technological, and human-caused threats and hazards, to underlying social inequities, agencies need a better understanding that GIS technology can help deliver.

The event will include user presentations from organizations including the Missing Children Society of Canada; the National Alliance for Public Safety GIS Foundation; the Center for Public Safety Excellence; the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster; the National Emergency Number Association; the California Office of Emergency Services; the Center for Robot-Assisted Search and Rescue; the National Interagency Fire Center; the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA); the US Department of Homeland Security; the Swedish Police Authority; and the Administrative Office of the US Courts.

Who

Keynote Speakers

Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell—Administrator, United State Fire Administration

Dr. Jeffrey D. Stern—Superintendent, Emergency Management Institute, FEMA

Kevin Thomas—Director of Research and Analysis, Philadelphia Police Department

Christopher Vaughan—Geospatial Information Officer, FEMA

Where

Hilton San Diego Bayfront

1 Park Blvd.

San Diego, CA 92101

When

Saturday, July 9–Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Registration for the 2022 Safety and Security Summit @ Esri UC includes access to the first two days of Esri UC (July 11 and 12). For a detailed agenda and to register, go to esri.com/en-us/about/events/es3/overview.

