PFH Clearing Awarded as Most Reputable Forex Broker at Forex Expo Egypt 2022

PFH Clearing, a well-known Liquidity Provider, having one of the largest liquidity pools and a wide selection of products in FX, Commodities, CFDs, etc., has bagged one of the most prestigious awards at the Forex Expo Egypt – 2022 for “Most Reputable Forex Broker – 2022”.

PFH Clearing has established itself as a reliable liquidity provider, establishing a reputation for providing brokers in the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and Asia with a high-quality, trouble-free and consistent trading environment. PFH Clearing has been recognized as one of most promising Forex brokers.

Mr. Junied Khan, Managing Director – PFH Clearing said, “We are honored to have won the ‘Most Reputable Forex Broker 2022’ title. We have taken every measure to ensure that our clients receive pre-eminent service with no disruptions. This esteemed award recognizes the entire PFH Clearing team for consistently going above and beyond to maintain the highest standards of service in this fast-paced industry. Regardless of the unpredictable conditions, we are dedicated to providing top-notch trading environment and constantly improving our offering to present and new clients.”

The Forex Expo Awards honors the world’s top FX brokers and technology suppliers that give exceptional services to their clients. The nominations were based on groundbreaking achievements, superior performance, innovations, and progressive contributions to the online trading industry.

“We would like to congratulate the outstanding staff of PFH Clearing for maintaining exceptional services that finally crowned them for this fabulous honor,” stated by Forex Expo Awards presenters. “Winning the award for ‘Most Reputable Forex Broker 2022’ category demonstrates that market players have taken note of their efforts to make the trader’s experience better.”

