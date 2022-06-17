Our Africa by Merck Foundation on KTN and NTV, the Ninth Episode to Stop Gender-Based Violence

Business Wire India

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany released the Ninth Episode of their TV program “Our Africa by Merck Foundation” on Saturday, 11th June 2022 on KTN, Kenya, repeated on Wednesday and on Sunday, 12th June on NTV, Uganda, repeated on Thursday. The TV program also airs on GH One TV in Ghana, every Sunday, repeated every Monday, and repeated on Monday at 2 pm.



The ninth episode of “Our Africa by Merck Foundation” addresses an important issue of “Stopping Gender-Based Violence (GBV)”, the impact of this issue on communities and the need to address this issue. The past episodes of the show have addressed the Importance of early detection & prevention of Diabetes, Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, promoting a Healthy Lifestyle, Ending Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), Coronavirus Health Awareness, and Sustainability and up-cycled fashion respectively. The TV program has been receiving great reviews from viewers across the three countries and social media followers across Africa and beyond.



Watch the Ninth Episode promo here: https://youtu.be/2L2fv25QbMg

Watch the Ninth Episode here: https://youtu.be/YH3DKwHuvsM

‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ is a pan African TV program that is conceptualized, produced, directed, and co-hosted by Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation to feature African Fashion Designers, Singers, and prominent experts from various domains with the aim to raise awareness and create a culture shift across Africa. The show is co-hosted by Brian Mulondo from Uganda.



Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation expressed, “The response to ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ TV program has been very positive and overwhelming. I am so happy that the TV program has been informative and entertaining at the same time. Now, we bring to you the ninth episode that focuses on the issue of ‘Stopping Gender-Based Violence’. GBV is the most pervasive yet least visible human rights violation in the world. Gender-based violence affects 1 in 3 women in their lifetime, globally.”



“We addressed this very sensitive topic through our ‘Fashion and Art with Purpose’ community. I really admire Art and Fashion in Africa and I strongly believe that fashion and art should have a purpose beyond entertainment and looking good. They can contribute to be the voice of the voiceless and sensitizing our communities. Through our program, we want to reach out to youth and other members of urban and rural communities across the continent to address and raise awareness about a wide range of pressing social and health issues that are relevant to Africa such as; Stopping GBV, Breaking the Infertility Stigma, Ending Child Marriage, Supporting Girl Education, Ending Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), Promoting a Healthy Lifestyle, Prevention and Management of Diabetes and Coronavirus Health Awareness and more,” added Dr. Rasha Kelej.

The show is being aired on:

– Every Saturday @ 5:30 pm (EAT) on KTN, Kenya; re-run on Wednesday @ 6:30 am (EAT)

– Every Sunday @ 6:30 pm (EAT) on NTV Uganda; re-run on Thursday @ 4:00 pm (EAT)

– Every Sunday @ 2 pm on (GMT) GH One TV, Ghana; re-run on Monday @ 1:30 pm (GMT)



Watch the Promo of ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XOdXqQUdkm8

While gender-based violence (GBV) is not a problem unique to Africa, there is little doubt that the extent of the problem persists more severely on the continent than elsewhere in the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that, in 2013, 35% of women worldwide had experienced either physical or sexual violence in their lifetimes. In contrast, 45.6% of women 15 years and older in Africa have experienced the same.



This high incidence of GBV in Africa can be correlated to low levels of education, exposure to violence elsewhere, patriarchal systems, attitudes accepting of violence and gender inequality, and low access to information.

In societies where justice is seldom achieved, knowledge of women’s rights is limited, and exposure to violence is consistent, the task of reducing GBV remains of paramount importance.



The ninth episode of “Our Africa by Merck Foundation” features Nancy, TV Presenter & Style Coach from GHONE TV, who shared tips on how to use fashion to build confidence in women. The episode also featured young and talented designers Gaone Mangogola from Botswana and Stephany – Lee Schmidt from Namibia who shared their designs displaying STOP GBV messages.



Senator, Dr. Rasha further emphasized, “We have also launched awards for Media, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, Musicians/ Singers, and new potential talents in these fields from African countries to address the sensitive issue of Stopping GBV, and also other issues like Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage and/ or Ending FGM. We are running these competitions in partnership with my dear sisters, the African First Ladies. I am excited and looking forward to receiving the applications on submit@merck-foundation.com.”



“I am very excited to bring to you all the upcoming episodes of ‘OUR AFRICA by Merck Foundation’ TV program. So, stay tuned and be ready to Get informed, Get healthy, and Get entertained!” concluded Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej.



Watch Episode 1 here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fz1S1Dlugkc

Watch Episode 2 here: https://youtu.be/g5wpzOr22l0

Watch Episode 3 here: https://youtu.be/BONCtUJZLHI

Watch Episode 4 here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ok6_B8EKNks

Watch Episode 5 here: https://youtu.be/RqobIDOHc4E

Watch Episode 6 here: https://youtu.be/7GtXkBYv_94

Watch Episode 7 here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OCiS_r5y1zM

Watch Episode 8 here: https://youtu.be/hFIHJ39Wd98

