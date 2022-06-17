Press Release India

Impetus Is Among India’s Best Companies to Work for 2022 – for the 8th Time

Business Wire IndiaImpetus Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd., a digital engineering company, focused on delivering expert services and products to help enterprises achieve their transformation goals, has once again been recognized as one of ‘India’s Best Companies to Work For 2022’, by the global authority of workplace culture, the Great Place to Work® Institute in partnership with The Economic Times. This is the 8th time that the organization has been bestowed this honor.
 
Impetus has been consistently acknowledged for its work culture, work-life balance, and learning opportunities given to its people. The organization’s people practices stand differentiated among country’s biggest and the best workplaces. As one of India’s Best Companies to work for 2022, Impetus continues to inspire many aspiring companies who are working towards building themselves as a great workplace. 
 
On this recognition, Sanjeev Agrawal, Senior VP of Operations & Human Empowerment, added, This is a great honor for all of us, and we owe this pride to every employee for their committed efforts, trust, and dedication. This recognition testifies our standing in all aspects of workplace culture.

