Primarc Pecan Completes More Than 1.5 Crore Orders for Its Brand Partners

Primarc Pecan, India’s only end-to-end e-commerce service provider has successfully completed more than 1.5 crore orders for its brand partners. Since its inception in 2013, it has been instrumental in providing e-commerce solutions to over 500 brands, associating with more than 20 online platforms, and achieving two lakh product listings on marketplaces. Being a torchbearer, over the years, the company has transformed the e-commerce industry with a commitment to success and achieved excellence with innovation and progression at its core.



With five fulfillment centers across India, the organization works closely with brands to help them increase the scope of their e-commerce business by managing selling operations on online marketplaces and D2C sites. Primarc Pecan leverages its e-commerce management expertise to help brands reach a larger potential customer base cost-effectively. From onboarding to selling on different online marketplaces and D2C sites, it provides a full spectrum of e-commerce services to help brands in every aspect.



The wide spectrum of e-commerce and digital services that Primarc Pecan offers its brand partners include managing marketplace relationships, marketplace-specific listing, cataloging, promotions, selling strategy, D2C management, digital marketing, content enhancement, brand store creation, etc. Further, the company’s marketplace management services are complemented by a host of fulfillment services that include warehousing, inventory optimization, flex services, customer service, and order tracking, to name a few. It also provides expertise in marketplace-specific marketing, advertising services, and end-to-end D2C site management facilities that include technical and operational support, management and optimization, customer service, and analytics. Taking a step ahead, the company also offers digital marketing services to help brands grow online and encourages sales by establishing a strong customer-brand connection across different platforms.



Primarc Pecan strives to amplify its brand partners’ online business offerings by accelerating them to perfection at every step, and curve. Their success stories are testimonies of how an e-commerce partner can take them to new heights in a fast-paced, ever-changing online environment.



Ankur Dayal, CEO & Co-Founder – Primarc Pecan Pvt Ltd adds, “This is just the beginning of a great journey and wonderful possibilities lie ahead. We have been successful in providing best-in-class services to our partners that have helped them to scale their e-commerce businesses. As always, an integrated approach remains the strategic goal for Primarc Pecan. To offer the highest level of efficiency to our clients, we intend to spend time and resources developing state-of-the-art analytical and operational tools. I believe there is still a lot more to be achieved in terms of the quantum of work and innovation for long-term industry growth. It will not only make us and our brand partners stay ahead of the curve but also offer a consistent and personalized experience to the end-users.”

