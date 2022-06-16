Healing with the Angels by New Age Healers

Business Wire India

Master Healers Amit (Michael) & Jasmeet (Jophiel) Sabharwall have developed successful healing techniques of Angel Reiki (only done by them in the healing fraternity across the world) with a combination of different healing modalities like Usui Reiki, Emotional Freedom Technique(EFT), Clinical Hypnotherapy, Interspecies Telepathic Communication, Angel Healing , Angel Meditations for various issues.

In the days of difficult times, one generally runs here and there, but the fact is that challenges remain within us and can be resolved with healings of Mind–Body & Soul by an experienced & qualified healer. A couple who spent combined 45 years in corporates working for MNC realized the true purpose of their life and the amazing benefits and secret of healing.

Healers at Angels Heal U conduct amazing Angel & Tarot Card reading predictions of Past, Present and Future which provides you with correct diagnosis, root cause and solutions. Having conducted more than 7500+ successful Past Life Regression, 4500+ Present Life Progression (only done by them in the healing fraternity across the world) and nearly 3650+ Future Life Progression Sessions.

At Angels Heal U Past Life Regression session is done by the Master healers with Angels for your journey through Past Lives.

Reconnecting with Past Life Experiences, identify ailments you may have carried forward from Past Lives. Explore unresolved emotions which are carried through many lives thus creating fears, phobias, belief systems. Past Life Regression can help Release your Karmic Debts, Break the Curses, Contracts, Vows and you may even connect with your soulmates from Past lives.

Experts in healing & resolving issues of Health, Childhood, Marriage, Relationship, Divorce, Finance, Job, Career, Business, Money, Anxiety, Depression, Stress, Grief, Phobias, Suppressed Emotions, Procrastination or any Issues or Traumas.

Besides healing, Amit & Jasmeet have worked on counselling sessions as well for their 97500+ clients, more than 86 ailments related to emotional and physical health, balancing 7 Chakra and Energizing with Angel Reiki and Color Therapy. Clearing Chakra blocks.

Both the Master healers also heal and teach Manifesting Abundance, Money, Health, Healing Love & Relationships, Removing any blocks. Releasing Grief & Connecting with Deceased and crossed over souls as well as removing Pitra Dosh.

Healing & Balancing Twin flame relationships and journey Anger, Fury, Separation, Losing Faith, Letting Go, Ego- Surrender, Reunion, Magical Love, Emotional Healing.

Having trained more than 3700+ students across the world Master Healers also teach various Healing Courses offline and online. Connecting with Guides, Masters and Ascended Masters.

Angels Heal U has closely worked with Corporates across the world for Mind-Body-Soul cleansing, balancing, healing thus creating positive team building & resolving conflicts between the peers and colleagues at CXO level and Middle Management, which has helped the HR to have a motivated healthy, happy, balanced & conflict free team resulting in exceptional performance & retention.

Offsite Group healings are organized every quarter by Angels Heal U and during the times of Covid they have successfully carried out online 1-2-1 and group healing sessions with their Clients spread across the World.

The healing journey started way back in 2007 as an accident which nourished in a successful healing Company Angels Heal U. The Motto of the Company is “Come Live Your Life Again”. They are always happy to help and guide.

