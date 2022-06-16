Academy of Continuing Education, Shiv Nadar University Delhi NCR, and Jigsaw Launch Joint Certificate Program in Cloud Computing

Business Wire IndiaThe Academy of Continuing Education (ACE), Shiv Nadar University, Delhi NCR, and Jigsaw have come together to launch a unique Certification Program in Cloud Computing. The joint program has been designed to equip aspiring professionals with a repertoire of contemporary skills that are essential to develop careers in the domains associated with Cloud Computing.



The Certificate Program Cloud Computing will begin from August 2022 and will be an eight-month course designed for early-level cloud computing professionals. The program provides detailed coverage of AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and other integral Cloud concepts to help aspiring cloud professionals lead the cloud revolution across industries. With the aim to fulfil the burgeoning demand for professionals in the area of cloud computing, ACE faculty at Shiv Nadar University, Delhi NCR has collaborated with renowned industry experts to design the curriculum of the program.



The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated an already trending phenomenon where businesses and organizations are migrating to virtual operations for secure, cost-effective, reliable, and scalable technology services. 21st Century enterprises are investing heavily in the cloud infrastructure; and according to a NASSCOM report, the demand for cloud professionals in India alone is likely to touch two million by 2025.



Dean Dr. Bibek Banerjee, who leads Shiv Nadar University’s School of Management and Entrepreneurship, as well as the Academy of Continuing Education said, “It is abundantly evident today that Cloud Computing has become a key strategy adopted by businesses world-over to improve scalability while reducing costs and risk. This has led to an exploding demand for skills and competencies that empower enterprises to migrate, stabilize, optimize, and leverage a multiplicity of cloud services that sharpen their competitive advantage. A report by Building Digital Skills for the Changing Workforce states that by 2025, 63% of workers in India feel they will require training in cloud-related skills to remain relevant in the work force and progress in their careers. With this increase in demand for cloud-skilled professionals, academic institutions and the industry fully appreciate the real challenge of building professional capacity in this area.”



Dr Banerjee, who is also the Director of Strategic Initiatives and Planning at Shiv Nadar University, Delhi NCR further added, “The Academy of Continuing Education (ACE) is the key driver of the University’s strategic collaborations in R&D and capacity building with the industry. It is geared to respond decisively to industry needs and bridge the gap between skill demand and capacity development. The certificate program in Cloud Computing has been designed by ACE in collaboration with industry experts to help early-career learners transform into complete Cloud professionals to solve business challenges.”



Emphasizing the importance of selecting the right training program, Sarita Digumarti, Chief Operating Officer (COO) & Co-founder of Jigsaw & Chief Learning Officer (CLO) at UNext said, “With Cloud developments increasing and transforming by the minute – offering limitless possibilities and opportunities to the future Cloud professionals and leaders – the aspirants must make a well-informed decision when choosing the right training program for themselves. They cannot just select any program available in the market if they wish to stay ahead of the curve. Allowing learners to explore beyond the traditional Cloud concepts, the eight-month Certificate in Cloud Computing is precisely what they need at the moment. It starts by covering the most basic concepts of Cloud Computing but does not stop there. The industry-relevant curriculum has been formulated to help participants go beyond just a basic understanding of the domain by working on 100+ hour-long hands-on assignments, multiple case studies & 1 Migration-specific Capstone Project.”



“The program structure and delivery have been carefully designed to offer the best possible resources to the learners without compromising their comfort, which is why the program is conducted on weekends via live instructor-led sessions. For Cloud Professionals who successfully complete this one-of-a-kind training program, the sky’s the limit,” added Digumatri.



The program is ideal for individuals with an undergraduate degree in Science or Commerce with an aggregate of 50% or more. Candidates with cursory knowledge of programming language, knowledge in developing and deploying Enterprise Applications, knowledge of DBMS as well as ability to write SQL queries can apply for the program. Additionally, professionals with 1-4 years of IT Developer Experience will also benefit from the course.



Upon successful completion of the course, Shiv Nadar University Delhi NCR will award a Certificate of Completion and a University transcript equivalent to 15 credits for all the participants who meet the academic standards as specified by the University.



Professionals pursuing the course will receive 225 hours of live instructor-led online classes as part of the course. Applications for August 2022 batch are open and interested candidates can apply at https://ace.snu.edu.in/cloud-computing.

