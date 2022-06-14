Press Release India

You Care Lifestyle, by Luke Coutinho Commits to a Clean and Non-Toxic Home by Introducing the Home Care Category

India’s first ethical wellness platform, You Care Lifestyle, which offers carefully curated, sustainable and clean products handpicked by Luke Coutinho and his team, has recently launched a new category for home care.
 
“Our health is affected by both internal and external factors. While our nutrition, exercise, sleep, and emotional wellness might be on point, the external environment can sometimes make us sick. Whether it’s the air we breathe or the cleaning products we use, our environment impacts our health in more than one way,” said Luke Coutinho, Co-founder of You Care Lifestyle.
 
This new category aims to connect the dots between home care and sustainability. The Home Care line currently includes bath and kitchen accessories, hygiene products, decor, and purifiers that are non-toxic, eco-friendly, safe, and designed to make the home cleaner, healthier, and more enjoyable.
 
Apart from home care solutions, You Care also offers fresh produce, personal care, nutrition, sleep, and exercise essentials committed to the core values of quality, honesty, and transparency.

