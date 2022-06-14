WNS Announces Contract Extension for CEO Keshav Murugesh to 2025

Business Wire IndiaWNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced its Board of Directors has agreed with Keshav R. Murugesh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), to extend the terms of his employment agreement to August 17, 2025.



“Keshav’s vision and leadership over the past 12 years have enabled WNS to navigate the rapidly changing services landscape and emerge a true leader in the BPM industry,” said Timothy Main, WNS’ Chairman of the Board. “Keshav and his team have driven the company’s transition from a legacy labor arbitrage BPO firm to a domain-intensive BPM solutions company delivering digital transformation for clients by combining technology, analytics, process expertise, and specialized resources. The Board of Directors remain confident in Keshav’s ability to continue leading WNS into the future, to successfully execute on our strategic plans, and to deliver enhanced value for all of our key stakeholders.”



“The BPM market continues to expand and evolve, as clients increasingly look for strategic partners to help them transform their business models and improve competitive positioning,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, WNS’ CEO. “I am proud of the progress we have made in bringing WNS to this point, and I am equally excited about the opportunity to help lead this company into the next phase of our ongoing journey.”



Since joining WNS as CEO in February of 2010, Mr. Murugesh has helped transform the company into an innovative BPM firm which works closely with clients to “co-create” customized solutions. WNS’ differentiated capabilities and unique approach have enabled the company to deliver best-in-class revenue growth and margins. Today, WNS has over $1 billion in revenue and more than 52,000 resources delivering services from 12 countries across the globe. Prior to this extension, Mr. Murugesh’s contract was set to expire in August 2023.

