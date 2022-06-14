Signify Launches EcoLink AeroFlo Silent Ceiling Fans in India

Business Wire India

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, has launched EcoLink AeroFlo silent ceiling fans in India. The fan features aerodynamically designed blades and a high-performance motor that promises a superior air flow of 240 cu.m/min. The motor features a sturdy design and double ball bearings deliver a superior performance while ensuring low noise.

The blades are made up of high-grade glass filled ABS that are 100% rust-free, ensuring long lasting performance and durability.

EcoLink AeroFlo Silent Ceiling Fan

Low Noise Operation

3 Colour options – Pearl White, Hazel Brown, Walnut wood

High gloss premium finish

Aerodynamic rust-free blades

Blade Sweep: 1250 mm

Power: 80W

Speed: 300 RPM

Air Delivery: 240 cu.m/min

Superior motor with double ball bearing

2-year warranty

EcoLink AeroFlo ceiling fans have been exclusively designed for modern Indian homes and feature a new-age integrated design with high gloss premium PU finish. The fans are available in 3 elegant color options (Pearl White, Hazel Brown, Walnut wood), to match home interiors and enhance the aesthetics of consumers’ home.

Commenting on the launch, Sumit Joshi, CEO & Managing Director, Signify (South Asia) said, “Consumers today seek much more than just functionality from ceiling fans. They are looking for superior performance, great aesthetics, high air delivery combined with a low noise operation to suit their evolving tastes. Keeping these consumer insights in mind, we are pleased to introduce our new range of EcoLink AeroFlo silent ceiling fans in India. With their sturdy motor, appealing design, aerodynamic profiled blades and superior airflow, these fans are designed to deliver a great experience to urban consumers.”

The EcoLink AeroFlo silent ceiling fan offers a 2-year warranty and is available across leading small and large format retail stores and e-commerce platforms.

Signify has recently signed on leading Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi as the brand ambassador for its EcoLink brand. The company has released a TVC for its EcoLink AeroFlo silent ceiling fans, featuring the actor. Click here to watch the film.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...