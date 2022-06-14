LoopMe Announces Strategic New Hires in APAC Amid Strong Global Growth

Business Wire India

LoopMe, a leading brand-focused mobile advertising platform, has announced a number of appointments across the APAC region, including four senior hires: Daisuke Shigeishi as Head of Digital Partnerships, Georgia Watson as Senior Sales Director, Akihito Morita as Sales Director, and James Symonds as Senior Sales Director ANZ. This follows recent investment by Mayfair Equity Partners and strong revenue growth, with the company achieving $114 million in revenue in the last 12 months. Revenue in APAC alone increased 90% in 2021 YoY, with international growth accelerating at a phenomenal rate. LoopMe now works with all five of the main holding companies globally.

The new hires will be instrumental in driving continued momentum and identifying new revenue opportunities in APAC.

Shigeishi, who joins from AdColony where he most recently worked as Head of Sales UA Japan/Director of Strategic Partnerships APAC, will be based in Tokyo. His responsibilities will centre around developing and implementing supply strategy in the region, as well as bringing in new partnerships and supporting business development through collaboration with senior leadership and demand teams.

Watson and Morita will both be based in Singapore. Joining from Blis, where she was Group Head, Watson will drive revenue across the SEA region in her role as Senior Sales Director. Morita – previously in Sales at Foursquare – will leverage his understanding of data and technology across global markets to grow LoopMe’s partnership with dentsu in Singapore and Tokyo.

Based in Sydney, Symonds will use his 8 plus years of experience in media – from companies such as Nova Entertainment, Fairfax Media (now Nine Media) and Ikon Communications (now Essence) – to boost sales across the ANZ region.

Pete O’Mara-Kane, Managing Director, APAC: “After stellar growth in 2021, we are incredibly excited to build out our teams in Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan and Australia. Our agency and client relationships have never been better in APAC, with LoopMe’s PurchaseLoop product suite delivering outstanding ad campaigns and experiencing monumental growth in 2021 YoY. Now, we are adding the resource levels required to deliver exceptional customer service alongside future growth.”

As LoopMe expands its team in APAC, additional appointments across the region include:

Isabel Zhang, Sales Manager, Hong Kong

Valerie Ang, Account Manager, Singapore

Cheresa Rong, Google Graduate, Sales Executive, Singapore

Valery Ong, Google Graduate, Sales Executive, Singapore

About LoopMe

LoopMe, a leading brand-focused mobile advertising platform, closes the loop on digital advertising. By leveraging AI to optimise media delivery in real-time, we drive measurable uplift for business outcomes and more effective advertising across online and offline marketing goals, including brand lift, purchase intent, consideration, foot traffic and sales. LoopMe was founded in 2012 with the mission to create better consumer experiences through innovation, powered by data, in order to bring people and brands together. The company is headquartered in the UK, with 15 global offices across New York, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Toronto, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, Dnipro, Krakow and Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit www.loopme.com.

