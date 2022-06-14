Kioxia First to Introduce JEDEC XFM Ver.1.0-Compliant PCIe®/NVMe™ Removable Storage Device

Business Wire India

Kioxia Corporation, a world leader in memory solutions, today announced sampling of the industry’s first[1] XFM DEVICE Ver.1.0-compliant removable PCIe® attached, NVMe™ storage device: the XFMEXPRESS™ XT2 in 256GB and 512GB models. With a new form factor and connector, the XFM DEVICE Ver.1.0 standard delivers an unparalleled combination of features designed to revolutionize ultra-mobile PCs, IoT devices and various embedded applications.

KIOXIA XFMEXPRESS™ XT2 PCIe®/NVMe™ Removable Storage Device (Photo: Business Wire)

First introduced in August of 2019, and then presented as a proposal to the JEDEC Subcommittee for Electrical Specifications and Command Protocols, KIOXIA XFMEXPRESS is a new form factor for PCIe/NVMe devices. Featuring a powerful combination of small size, speed and serviceability, XFMEXPRESS technology was developed to enhance next-generation mobile and embedded applications. KIOXIA XFMEXPRESS XT2 is the product to meet the specification of the JEDEC standard.

Recognizing the need for a new class of removable storage, Kioxia leveraged its extensive background in single package memory designs to develop the XFMEXPRESS XT2. Kioxia will demonstrate its XFMEXPRESS XT2 solution live at Interop Tokyo 2022 in Makuhari Messe, Japan, from June 15-17 in Hall 5 booth # 5P15. The same demonstration will be given at embedded world 2022 in Nurnberg, Germany from June 21-23 in Hall 3A booth #3A-117.

KIOXIA XFMEXPRESS XT2 Key Features and Benefits:

Game-Changing Serviceability

The XFMEXPRESS XT2 enables a new category of small storage devices that are easy to service or upgrade. By pairing a robust, compact package with removable storage functionality and flexibility, the XFMEXPRESS XT2 helps diminish technical barriers and design constraints.

Mobile-Friendly Footprint

The JEDEC XFM DEVICE Ver.1.0 form factor’s small size and low profile (14mm x 18mm x 1.4mm) offers a 252mm2 footprint, optimizing the mounting space for ultra-compact host devices without sacrificing performance or serviceability. With this minimized z-height, the XFMEXPRESS XT2’s form factor is excellent for thin and light notebooks and creates new design possibilities for next generation applications and systems.

Interface

Designed for speed, the XFMEXPRESS XT2 implements a PCIe 4.0 x 2 lanes, NVMe 1.4b interface.

Notes

[1] As of June 14, 2022. Kioxia survey.

*NVM Express™and NVMe™ word marks are registered and unregistered service marks of NVM Express, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

*PCI Express and PCIe are registered trademarks of PCI-SIG.

*All other company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

About Kioxia

Kioxia is a world leader in memory solutions, dedicated to the development, production and sale of flash memory and solid-state drives (SSDs). In April 2017, its predecessor Toshiba Memory was spun off from Toshiba Corporation, the company that invented NAND flash memory in 1987. Kioxia is committed to uplifting the world with “memory” by offering products, services and systems that create choice for customers and memory-based value for society. Kioxia’s innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH™, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, SSDs, automotive and data centers.

