Get Money Right Away With Fullerton India’s Instant Personal Loan

Business Wire IndiaNeed an instant loan for a sudden expense? A personal loan from Fullerton India is one of the best options when one needs quick funds.

With features like instant in-principle approval*, no restrictions on the end-use of the loan amount, and no requirement for collateral, personal loans are the most sought-after means to manage immediate and planned financial needs. Fullerton India personal loans are unique and customized for customers with quick approvals and digital processes.

Advantages of Fullerton India Personal Loans

Fullerton India personal loans offer several benefits and features to customers such as

Low Interest Rates: Personal loan interest rates are very attractive, starting from 11.99% per annum for eligible loan seekers.

Loans up to Rs. 25 Lakhs*: Customers can borrow up to Rs. 25 lakhs* from Fullerton India, depending on their loan requirement and eligibility.

100% Paperless Application: Customers can apply online, using the Fullerton India InstaLoan app or Fullerton India website and get instant in-principle approval* based on their eligibility. Please note that while an in-principle approval indicates that the lender will be taking their application forward for processing, final approval will depend on various factors including successful verification checks, documentation and Fullerton India’s policy.

Quick Disbursals: After successful verification and loan agreement execution, the loan gets approved and customers can get the approved funds in their bank account.

Additional Benefits: Existing Fullerton India customers can get additional benefits like instant top-up loans with minimum documentation and easy loan management through the customer login section of the Fullerton India website and the m-connect mobile app.

5 Simple Steps to Get Fullerton India Instant Personal Loans

Customers can apply online for a Fullerton India personal loan using the following steps:

Visit the Fullerton India website. Salaried individuals can also apply using the Fullerton India InstaLoan app.

Select the ‘Apply Now’ option under “Personal Loan” and enter the mobile number. Also, state if one is a salaried or a self-employed individual.

Enter the OTP sent on the mobile for mobile number verification.

Enter the desired loan amount and the expected tenure for the loan.

Provide personal & employment details and also give the bank details.

Upload documents as requested

These steps complete the instant loan application process with Fullerton India. If the applicant meets the personal loan requirements as per Fullerton India’s eligibility criteria, in-principle approval may be provided and the application is processed further. Shortly after final approval, the funds are disbursed.

Eligibility Criteria for a Personal Loan

The loan applicant can be a self-employed individual or a salaried employee of a private or public enterprise.

Salaried individuals residing in Delhi or Mumbai should have a minimum salary of Rs. 25,000, and salaried individuals residing in any other Indian city should have a minimum salary of Rs. 20,000.

Self-employed professionals should have a minimum turnover depending on their industry or profession.

The borrower’s age should be a minimum of 21 years old at the time of putting in the loan application and a maximum of 65 years old at the time of loan maturity.

The borrower must be an Indian resident.

Borrowers should have a credit score of 750 or above. Those who do not have a record of credit transactions and thus have a score of “NH” or “-1” can also apply.

Applicants should have at least 1 year of overall work experience and at least six months of work experience working in the current organization.

Loan applications from cash salary applicants will not be accepted.

Documents Required for a Personal Loan

PAN and Identity proof of the loan applicant

Address proof (residence and employment) of the loan applicant

Salary slips for the last three months for a salaried borrower

Income proof or financial statements for self-employed individuals

Form 16 or income tax returns

Last six months’ bank statements of the loan applicant

Fullerton India offers complete transparency in the loan approval process for customers. Customers can get quick loans at attractive interest rates and without any hidden charges using a simple loan application process. Personal loan interest rate at Fullerton India ranges between 11.99% to 36% per annum depending on the applicant’s eligibility.

For more information, Contact:

1800 103 6001

Timings: 9.00 a.m. to 7.00 p.m.



Website: www.fullertonindia.com

One can also visit: https://associations.fullertonindia.com/contact-us.aspx

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...