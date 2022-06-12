Bestselling Start-up Author, Nistha Tripathi, Launches Her New Book Unstartup Based on Unacademy

Business Wire India

Nistha is an active career coach (certified with NeuroLeadership Institute, USA), acclaimed author, and prolific speaker. She has given talks at leading startup events and college start-up fests. A bestselling start-up author, her last book No Shortcuts featured stories of 15 successful Indian entrepreneurs because she was tired of turning to Silicon Valley books for advice on building start-ups in India. With 120,000 plus followers and more than 16 million views on her content across Quora, LinkedIn, and Instagram, Nistha actively writes on entrepreneurship, career advice, and pursuing one’s passion. Her articles have appeared on Entrepreneur, Time, DailyO, DNA, The Tribune, and other leading media outlets. Apart from running Scholar Strategy, she conducts aspirational talks for students and writing workshops for bloggers.

Know what thought leaders have to say about Nistha’s book



“Very few founders have the gumption to convert a passion project on YouTube into a formidable business. Nistha has been able to bring out the essence of what makes Unacademy an excellent case study for new-age Internet startups. Must read.”

—Kunal Shah, Founder of CRED

“I have had the opportunity to observe the Unacademy founders closely for many years. They exemplify how to consistently evolve, think big, question the norm and work to raise the bar personally and professionally. I recommend this book to everyone who does not conform to societal frameworks and boundaries, and wants to create a unique journey and in the process create a once in a lifetime story.”

—Shradha Sharma, Founder, CEO and chief editor of YourStory

“At a time when our country’s education sector is struggling to resurge from the shambles of the pandemic, innovative edtech start-ups like Unacademy are reimagining and diversifying the way learning is perceived by millions. Unacademy exemplifies how harnessing the power of digital tools and tech innovation can transform an entire sector, culminating into larger societal education and economic progress. Having seen how the founders have built the company with grit and determination, I can say this book is a much-needed read for any budding entrepreneur.”

—Harshil Mathur, CEO and co-founder of Razorpay