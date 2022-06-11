RoboSense Reached Strategic Partnership with WeRide to Promote Large-scale Commercial Application of Autonomous Driving Technologies

Business Wire India

RoboSense, a world-leading provider of Smart LiDAR Sensor Systems, today announced strategic partnership with WeRide, a global leading Level 4 autonomous driving technology company. This partnership will assist WeRide in accelerating its on-board application of automotive-grade smart solid-state LiDAR and speed up the large-scale series production and commercial application of autonomous driving technologies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220610005230/en/

RoboSense Reached Strategic Partnership with WeRide (Photo: Business Wire)

Chunchao Qiu, co-founder and executive president of RoboSense, commented on this strategic partnership: “We have been exploring the autonomous driving industry for years and we are about to see exponential growth in the large-scale commercial application of autonomous driving technologies thanks to the decisively positive macro environment. RoboSense has reached in-depth strategic partnership with WeRide, to support WeRide in achieving production and application of autonomous vehicles faster, more efficiently and on a larger scale with our large-scale production and delivery capacity of the leading smart solid-state LiDAR products, and to further deepen the auto industry reform by making pragmatic, bold and innovative efforts as a technology enterprise.”

Tony Han, founder and CEO of WeRide said: “With the strong support from RoboSense, WeRide gained rich experience in the application of solid-state LiDAR to autonomous vehicles and formed ideal solutions. The sensor kit has been further optimized in terms of size and power consumption, while maintaining consistent accuracy, stability and safety in handling increasingly complex urban traffic conditions in China. This gives our next-generation SAE L2-L4 autonomous driving solution a strong competitive edge.”

Constant technological innovation, aim at commercial application, and focus on large-scale production are the basis of this partnership. Currently, RoboSense has connected with a number of upstream and downstream partners in the industry to integrate advantageous resources and establish a complete supply chain. Deployment of a number of smart production lines of RoboSense in Guangzhou, Shenzhen and other cities are basically completed, with an expected annual production capacity of one million units, which guarantees a continuous and stable supply of advanced and reliable products for WeRide and other partners.

Based on this strategic cooperation, the two parties will continue to deepen industrial integration through technological innovation to provide consumers with a safer, more comfortable, convenient and normalized autonomous driving travel experience.

About WeRide

WeRide is a leading, commercial-stage global company that develops Level 4 autonomous driving technologies. WeRide aims to develop safe and reliable driverless solutions to make mobility and transportation safer, more affordable and accessible. WeRide is conducting autonomous driving R&D, tests and operations in over 15 cities around the world.

About RoboSense

RoboSense (Suteng Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.) is a world-leading provider of Smart LiDAR Sensor Systems. With a complete portfolio of LiDAR sensors, AI perception and IC chipsets, RoboSense transforms conventional 3D LiDAR sensors with comprehensive data analysis and interpretation systems. Its mission is to innovate outstanding hardware and AI capabilities to create smart solutions that enable robots, including autonomous vehicles, to have perception capabilities superior to humans.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220610005230/en/

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...