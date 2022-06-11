Press Release India

DC Secretary Announces Annual Determinations Committees Outcome

DC Administration Services, Inc. has today announced the composition of five regional Determinations Committees (DCs), effective from June 10, 2022.

 

Voting Dealers (for all regions):

Voting Non-Dealers (for all regions):

Bank of America N.A.

AllianceBernstein L.P.

Barclays Bank plc

Citadel LLC

BNP Paribas

Elliott Management Corporation

Citibank, N.A.

Pacific Investment Management Company LLC

Credit Suisse International

 

Deutsche Bank AG

 

Goldman Sachs International

 

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

 

 

 

Voting Dealer for the Americas, EMEA, and Japan
Determination Committees:

 

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

 

 

The process for selecting DC members is specified in the DC rules. The DC rules, along with more information about the Determinations Committees and what they do can be found at the Determinations Committees website: https://www.cdsdeterminationscommittees.org/.

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220610005420/en/

